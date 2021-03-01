Spectators can catch the previous seven Mitsubishi Electric Classic champions in-person when the tournament returns to TPC Sugarloaf May 10-16.
The previous champions will be joined by 74 other PGA Tour Champions professionals who are all vying for a $1.8 million purse and adding points to their total in the race for the Charles Schwab Cup.
“Whether it was Scott McCarron, who used his 2019 victory as a springboard to his first Charles Schwab Cup title, or Miguel Ángel Jiménez’s wire-to-wire debut win in 2014, our tournament has become known for thrilling victories and an unparalleled level of play,” said Monte Ortel, executive director of the Mitsubishi Electric Classic. “We’re looking forward to welcoming back our past champions, as well as the entire field for what’s guaranteed to be another electrifying installment of our tournament.”
McCarron earned a two-shot, wire-to-wire victory at the 2019 Mitsubishi Electric Classic. It was his ninth PGA Tour Champions win and he moved to No. 1 in the Charles Schwab Cup for the second time in his career. The win marked McCarron’s third victory at TPC Sugarloaf, with the other two at the PGA Tour’s BellSouth Classic in 1997 and 2001. McCarron currently has 11 PGA Tour Champions victories.
The returning winners also include Steve Flesch, who earned his first PGA Tour Champions title in a two-hole playoff victory over Bernhard Langer and Scott Parel at the 2018 Mitsubishi Electric Classic. With this win, he became only the 14th player with wins on the PGA Tour, PGA Tour Champions and Korn Ferry Tour.
Former champion Stephen Ames won in 2017 with a tournament 54-hole scoring record at 15-under-par 201, breaking Ángel Jiménez's previous record set in 2014. Ames is the 11th player to win on the PGA Tour, PGA Tour Champions and Korn Ferry Tour.
Also returning are Woody Austin and Olin Browne. Austin became the first multiple winner of the 2016 season when he defeated Wes Short Jr. in a two-hole playoff. Austin currently has four PGA Tour Champions victories. Browne, who has two PGA Tour Champions wins since joining in 2009, drained a six-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole in a weather shortened Saturday finish to win the 2015 tournament.
Ángel Jiménez returns after becoming the 18th PGA Tour Champions player to win in his debut event at the 2014 tournament. Jiménez has a total of 10 PGA Tour Champions victories since joining the Tour.
Bernhard Langer, who has played in every Mitsubishi Electric Classic since its inception, also is in the field. Langer claimed his 18th career PGA Tour Champions title at the inaugural tournament in 2013. The two-time Masters champion has notched 41 PGA Tour Champions victories and has a record five Charles Schwab Cup titles since joining the PGA Tour Champions in 2007.
The full field will be released in the coming weeks.
