NCAA Football: Tennessee at Georgia

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart (red visor) reacts as time runs out during the game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Sanford Stadium on Nov. 5, 2022.

 Dale Zanine/USA Today Sports

At this point, Georgia coach Kirby Smart is used to the pressure that comes with being No. 1, as the Bulldogs took over the top spot in this week’s College Football Playoff rankings after dismantling then-top-ranked Tennessee on Saturday.

“I feel like we’ve had a target on our back all year. I really don’t feel like that changes, right?,” he said. “When you won the national championship the year before, there’s a target on your back from day one. It doesn't change regardless of your record or the venue that you play in. We talk about toughness and DNA, and DNA travels.”

