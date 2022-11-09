At this point, Georgia coach Kirby Smart is used to the pressure that comes with being No. 1, as the Bulldogs took over the top spot in this week’s College Football Playoff rankings after dismantling then-top-ranked Tennessee on Saturday.
“I feel like we’ve had a target on our back all year. I really don’t feel like that changes, right?,” he said. “When you won the national championship the year before, there’s a target on your back from day one. It doesn't change regardless of your record or the venue that you play in. We talk about toughness and DNA, and DNA travels.”
Smart will see how well his team’s DNA travels when Georgia (9-0, 6-0 SEC) plays at Mississippi State (6-3, 3-3) on Saturday night at 7 in Starkville, Miss.
“We anticipate it’s an opportunity to flex our composure muscle, our resiliency muscle, our connection muscle, and our toughness muscle,” Smart said. “We don’t do all that lifting and preparing to not use it. I expect our guys to use it, and when or if we need it, you have got to be prepared for that. It’s a really tough place to play, and they've got a really good team.”
Georgia can win its fifth SEC East Division title in the past six years with a win over Mississippi State or next week against Kentucky (6-3, 3-3). Georgia also advances to the SEC title game if Tennessee loses any of its three remaining league games, beginning with Saturday’s contest against visiting Missouri (4-5, 2-4).
While Georgia and Mississippi State are each coming off wins, they achieved them in drastically different fashions.
Georgia dominated Tennessee — jumping out to a 21-3 lead and outgaining the Volunteers 387-289.
The Vols entered the game leading the country in points (49.4) and yards (553) per game.
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker threw for 195 yards and was sacked six times. He failed to throw a single touchdown pass for the first time in 21 games. It took Tennessee 55:45 just to find the end zone — and after they were trailing 27-6.
Mississippi State squandered an 18-point, second-half lead against Auburn before prevailing 39-33 in overtime.
Mississippi State has one of the better offenses Georgia will face this season.
Behind Will Rogers, who has completed 68.3 percent of his passes for an SEC-leading 2,912 yards and 26 touchdowns against just five interceptions, Mississippi State is eighth nationally in passing offense (325.6) and 11th in red zone scoring percentage (.926).
Rara Thomas has 36 receptions for 504 yards and five scores, while Moose Muhammad III has 30 catches for 441 yards and three touchdowns.
“We know that they have really good threats outside and also a pretty good quarterback as well,” Georgia defensive back Kelee Ringo said. “Honestly, we have to just try to not let anyone get behind us.”
Dillon Johnson (71 carries, 406 yards, 3 TDs) and Jo’quavious Marks (77 carries, 357 yards, 7 TDs) have led an improved rushing attack.
"What's threatening is the holes they create,” Smart said. “They space you out, then gash you with their runs that are downhill, hard-nose, tough, physical runs. They look for a reason to hit.”
But Mississippi State hasn’t faced a defense that is anywhere near as good as the one they will see on Saturday. Georgia is ranked second nationally in scoring defense (10.78 ppg), tied for fourth in total defense (265.6 ypg), sixth in rushing defense (86.4 ypg) and tied for sixth in first downs allowed (126).
“They’re a real talented group,” Mississippi State coach Mike Leach said of Georgia’s defense. “They’re aggressive, that’s the best way to summarize it. They’re not complicated, they have good personnel and keep it simple enough that everyone can go fast.”
Mississippi State’s defense, which has been suspect all season considering it has allowed at least every opponent to score at least 27 points this season, will face by far its biggest challenge of the season on Saturday.
Georgia is first nationally in red zone scoring percentage (.980), third in total offense (514.2 ypg), 10th in passing offense (320.2 ypg) and 11th in scoring offense (40.1 ppg).
Stetson Bennett has completed 67.8 percent of his passes for 2,606 yards with 11 touchdowns and three interceptions.
Tight end Brock Bowers has 34 receptions for 574 yards with three touchdowns, while Ladd McConkey has 38 catches for 507 yards and two three. Kenny McIntosh has been a threat out of the backfield with 31 receptions for 322 yards, in addition to rushing for 384 yards and six scores on 79 carries.
Daijun Edwards is averaging 5.6 yards per carry, having rushed for 486 yards and seven touchdowns on 87 carries.
“Focus on what you do and have discipline,” Leach said when asked what it will take to beat the nation’s top-ranked team. “The hardest thing is to get the message to everyone. It’s easy to say it, but everyone has to buy it and believe it. Just worry about what you do, worry about your job.”
Recommended for you
Stacker went through the Library of Congress, newspapers, magazine archives, and art and photo libraries to find the most compelling political cartoons of the last 111 years. Click for more.Political cartoons from the last 111 years
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.