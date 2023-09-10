IMG_7236.jpg

ATLANTA — Brookwood’s volleyball team went 5-0 Saturday to win the championship at the 16-team Lovett Block Party.

Rebecca Miranda reached the 1,000-assist milestone for her career during the day as the Broncos improved to 22-3 on the season.

