Brian_L_Morgan_20220822_BMD7899.jpg

Macey Cintron

 Brian L. Morgan

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Wesleyan’s fastpitch softball team won two games Saturday, defeating Tattnall Square 8-3 in Game 2 after opening with a 6-0 win over Horizon.

Jessica Epps was the winning pitcher in the victory over Tattnall Square, going four innings without allowing an earned run.

