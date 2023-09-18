Caroline Stanton pitching @ Mountain View.JPG

Buford's Caroline Stanton pitches against Walnut Grove on Sept. 18, 2023.

 Jody Jenkins

LOGANVILLE — Caroline Stanton struck out 16 in a seven-inning, one-hitter Monday as Buford defeated Walnut Grove 8-0 in fastpitch softball.

Stanton (8-0) picked up her fourth shutout of the season, giving up her lone hit in the sixth inning to the Warriors’ Emma Folds. She walked two batters in her fifth complete game this season.

