EG006129.jpg

Providence Christian's Quinton Slaughter (1) runs away from Riverside Military players in a 51-13 victory on Sept. 8, 2023.

 ERIC GRAHAM

LILBURN — Providence Christian’s football program routed Riverside Military 51-13 Friday for the first 3-0 start in school history.

Quinton Slaughter rushed for four touchdowns and had another TD reception for the Storm, already one-win away from the school record of four, set in 2018.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.