Who: Duluth’s Nyle Ervin
Position: Running back
Class: Senior
Highlights: Rushed 14 times for 256 yards and three touchdowns in a win over Lakeside-DeKalb
Coach Cam Jones’ take: “There’s not an individual on our team that has put together a better offseason and we have seen that with his breakout performances this season. I told him at the end of the season last year that he was going to have a breakout year. I don’t think anyone predicted this type of production. Nyle’s explosive plays potential has added another dimension to our offense and is a big reason that the Duluth offense ranks at the top of 7A in total yards. Our coaching staff joked that Nyle runs with the intent to score every play. His yards per carry are off the charts. His performance on Friday is just a testament to believing in his preparation, his ability and his teammates.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.