LILBURN — Nadya McCown had 26 points and 13 rebounds Friday, powering Parkview to a 69-36 win over South Gwinnett in girls basketball.
The Panthers (11-4) also got good games from Mayah Casimir (12 points), Lilly Hart (13 points, six rebounds) and Sussy Ngulefac (13 points).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Brookwood 62, Grayson 60
LOGANVILLE — Brookwood picked up a big 4-AAAAAAA win on the road Friday night, squeaking past Grayson 62-60.
Discovery 55, Central Gwinnett 40
LAWRENCEVILLE — Adaeze Ezigbo’s game-high 18 points helped Discovery past Central Gwinnett 55-40 on Friday.
The Titans also got 12 points from Yasmine Fairchild and eight points and five rebounds from Kahmill Lee.
Lanier 61, Dacula 24
DACULA — Lanier rolled to 61-24 win over Dacula in 8-AAAAAA play Friday.
Providence 59, Social Circle 28
LILBURN — Providence Christian celebrated Homecoming with a 59-28 win over Social Circle on Friday.
Seraiah Chadwick led the win with 21 points, two rebounds and two steals, and Madelyn Levy contributed 13 points, four rebounds, four assists and four steals.
Old Suwanee 46, Sugar Hill 42
BUFORD — Old Suwanee Christian edged Sugar Hill Christian 46-42 on Friday.
Faith Wasden led Sugar Hill with 14 points, nine rebounds, four blocks, three assists and three steals, and Claire Ferron had 11 points and 14 rebounds. Teammate Elly Grace Wasden chipped in with 10 points, eight rebounds, two steals and two blocks.
