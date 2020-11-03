Who: Wesleyan’s Tanner Bivins
Position: Defensive line/offensive line
Class: Senior
Highlights: Had six tackles (five for losses), two sacks and two quarterback hurries in a win over Hebron Christian
Coach Franklin Pridgen’s take: “Tanner Bivins is more than just a dominant lineman on both sides of the ball. He’s a huge personality with so much positive energy. He’s an incredible team captain who never gives less than his best. He plays 120 to 130 snaps a night all at full speed. How many big guys can say that? No wonder West Point and so many others wanted him at the next level. He’s very special.”
