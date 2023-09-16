LILBURN — Peachtree Ridge’s high-scoring offense failed to reach 40 points for the first time this season, but the defense was brilliant Friday night in helping the Lions remain unbeaten.

Berkmar managed just 46 yards over the first three quarters as Peachtree Ridge improved to 5-0 with a 39-7 victory in the football teams’ Region 7-AAAAAAA opener.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.