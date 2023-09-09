DSC_5928.jpg

DACULA — Dacula earned its first victory under new head football coach Reggie Stancil on Friday, beating Tucker 36-22.

Tucker led 9-7 after a quarter and 15-14 at halftime before the host Falcons took a slim 23-22 lead after three quarters. Dacula seized control with 13 fourth-quarter points to seal the victory.

