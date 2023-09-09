IMG_1692 (1) (1).jpg

Alexander Thompson

CARROLLTON — Brookwood’s cross country teams led the higher classification performers at Saturday’s OrthoWest Invitational on the state meet course.

The Broncos finished ninth in the girls team standings in the Girls Championship Division, while the boys were 10th in the Boys Championship Division.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.