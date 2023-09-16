Hebron_logo

SAVANNAH — Two-time defending Class AAAA state football champion Benedictine pulled away in the second half for a 35-10 win over Hebron Christian on Friday.

Hebron (3-2) trailed the Cadets (5-0) just 14-10 at halftime, but Benedictine stretched the lead to 21-10 after three quarters. The hosts tacked on two fourth-quarter touchdowns to finish off the win.

