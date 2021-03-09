NORCROSS — Zach Kwiatkowski’s three-run home run capped a four-run seventh inning Tuesday as Hebron Christian rallied for a 5-3 win at Greater Atlanta Christian.
The Lions (8-2) were down to their last out when Kwiatkowski’s home run brought home Nate Coker (1-for-3, RBI) and Brad Ihm. Jackson Hackney was 1-for-3 in the win.
Will Snead was the winning pitcher after two scoreless innings of relief with three strikeouts. Gavin Latham pitched a scoreless seventh for the save.
GAC pitcher Rhett Wells got a no-decision despite going 5 1/3 innings of one-hit ball with 11 strikeouts. He gave up just one run.
Aaron Hobson went 2-for-3 to lead the GAC offfense.
BASEBALL
Collins Hill 12, Walnut Grove 2
SUWANEE — Collins Hill rolled to a 12-2 win over Walnut Grove in five innings on Tuesday.
Ben Neadow led the offense with four hits and two RBIs, while Greg Gonzalez (one hit, two RBIs), Trevor Jones (one hit, two RBIs), Jack Demos (one hit, two RBIs) and Vahn Lackey (two hits) also stood out.
Trevor Wall pitched all five innings for the win. Collins Hill improves to 4-6 on the season.
George Walton 9, Providence 7
LILBURN — Providence Christian fell 9-7 to George Walton on Tuesday.
Connor Jones pitched five innings and allowed three earned runs, striking out four. He also went 2-for-4 with a double, a run and an RBI.
The Storm’s other top hitters were Riley Cook (3-for-4, double, two runs, RBI), Luke Perry (1-for-3, home run, walk) and Joe Shealy (1-for-2, sacrifice fly, RBI).
BOYS LACROSSE
Dacula 13, Druid Hills 0
ATLANTA — Dacula posted a 13-0 win at Druid Hills on Tuesday.
Goalies Dallen Rawson and Jackson Sims shared the shutout, while nine different Falcons contributed on offense — Alex Crabb (four goals), Greg Crabb (two goals), John Blair (two goals), Matt Morgenroth (one goal, three assists), Charlie Beck (one goal), Hunter Devalle (one goal), Logan Hardy (one goal), D.J. Tisdale (one goal) and Dylan D’Amato (one assist).
GAC 15, McIntosh 3
NORCROSS — Aidan Bailey went 19-for-22 on faceoffs Tuesday in Greater Atlanta Christian’s 15-3 win over McIntosh.
Mason Duriez (three goals, two assists), James Canipe (three goals, one assist), Na’im Moss (two goals, two assists) and Joseph Rose (two goals) led the Spartans’ offense.
Dunwoody 6, Wesleyan 5 (OT)
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Dunwoody squeaked past Wesleyan 6-5 in overtime on Tuesday.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Buford 18, Dacula 1
DACULA — Jordan Garrison scored six goals and had three assists Tuesday in Buford’s 18-1 win over Dacula.
The Wolves (6-0) also got big games from Heather West (four goals, three assists) and Jordyn Olivo (three goals, two assists).
Wesleyan 18, Decatur 6
DECATUR — Molly Brown scored six goals Tuesday in Wesleyan’s 18-6 area win over Decatur.
Riley Keller (four draw controls, two interceptions) and Emma Nydam (six saves) also stood out for the Wolves.
BOYS TENNIS
North Gwinnett 5, Mountain View 0
SUWANEE — North Gwinnett celebrated Senior Night with a 5-0 win over Mountain View on Tuesday in 8-AAAAAAA.
North is now 3-0 in the region.
Mill Creek 5, Collins Hill 0
HOSCHTON — Mill Creek blanked Collins Hill 5-0 in 8-AAAAAAA play on Tuesday.
Andre Izadi, David Acadia and Brendan Brannock won the singles matches. Jamey Terry and Travis Shields won at No. 1 doubles, and Brandon Song and Grant Zari won at No. 2 doubles.
Buford 5, Winder-Barrow 0
WINDER — Dean Kingsley, James Troutt and Matthew Maurer swept the singles matches Tuesday as Buford blanked Winder-Barrow 5-0 in 8-AAAAAA.
The Wolves (4-4, 2-0) also got doubles points from Leyton Grothe and Nic Keller at No. 1, as well as Eugene Oh and Luke Clark at No. 2.
Wesleyan 5, Hebron 0
DACULA — Grayson Balloon, Nick Follett and Jay Arora won in singles Tuesday as Wesleyan defeated Hebron Christian 5-0.
The Wolves swept the doubles points with Jack Jones and John Perrins at No. 1, and Jack Thomas and Harrison Leath at No. 2.
GIRLS TENNIS
North Gwinnett 5, Mountain View 0
SUWANEE — North Gwinnett celebrated Senior Night with a 5-0 win over Mountain View on Tuesday in 8-AAAAAAA.
North is now 3-0 in the region.
Mill Creek 5, Collins Hill 0
HOSCHTON — Emily Miller, Clara Day and Megan Dobbs won singles matches Tuesday as Mill Creek defeated Collins Hill 5-0 in an 8-AAAAAAA match.
The Hawks’ doubles winners were Bailey Northcutt and Gabby Griffin at No. 1, and Tatum Coy and Kat Kaveney at No. 2.
Buford 5, Winder-Barrow 0
WINDER — Buford defeated Winder-Barrow 5-0 Tuesday in 8-AAAAAA.
The Wolves (5-3, 2-0) got singles wins from Taylor Aycock, Callie Perkins and Berkley Clark. Kennedy Deloach and Kylie McCammon won at No. 1 doubles, as did the No. 2 doubles pairing of Taylor Ryczek and Sophie Brewer.
Wesleyan 4, Hebron 1
DACULA — Wesleyan swept the doubles points in a 4-1 win at Hebron Christian on Tuesday.
Jennifer Noel and Bella Tucker won at No. 1 doubles, as did the No. 2 team of Tinsley Bertram and Katherine Scott. The Wolves got singles wins from Sophie Gibbs at No. 1 and Caroline Scott at No. 3.
BOYS GOLF
Wesleyan tops Blessed Trinity
JOHNS CREEK — Wesleyan’s 2-over-par score of 146 was more than enough in a 33-shot victory over Blessed Trinity on Tuesday at St. Ives Country Club.
Beau Jackson shot one-under, while Luke Jackson and Andy Scott shot even-par and Alex Holcomb rounded out the top four scores.
