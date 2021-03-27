PEACHTREE CORNERS — A big Saturday from Jalen Fulwood powered Wesleyan’s baseball team to a 15-0 victory in four innings against Mount Paran.
Fulwood hit two home runs, including a grand slam, and had six RBIs, in addition to being the winning pitcher. He struck out six and allowed two hits in his four innings on the mound.
Wesleyan had five home runs — Luke Carroll also hit a grand slam, Cooper Blauser had a three-run shot and James McCoy had a solo blast. Both grand slams from Fulwood and Carroll came in a decisive, eight-run second inning.
Carroll finished 3-for-3, Blauser was 2-for-3 and McCoy was 1-for-1.
BOYS GOLF
Jackson, Wenz win tourney title
SUWANEE — Wesleyan was third in Saturday’s Buford Best Ball Tournament at Bear’s Best Golf Club.
The two-player team of Beau Jackson and Charlie Wenz earned low medalist honors in a field of 60 teams with a bogey-free, 6-under-par 66.
GIRLS GOLF
Wesleyan eighth in tourney
GREENSBORO — Wesleyan placed eighth in the GSGA High School Girls Invitational at Harbor Club on Saturday.
Jada Richardson led the Wolves with a fifth-place finish individually at 8-over in the two-day event.
GYMNASTICS
Buford wins home meet
BUFORD — Buford scored 107.6 points and improved its state ranking by two spots with a victory Saturday in a home meet at Gymnastix Training Center. The meet also featured Centennial, Roswell, Milton and Villa Rica.
Marissa Ashton was the all-around champion with a score of 37.25, and teammate Suhani Munshi was third in the all-around at 35.1. Ashton won the vault (9.8) and floor (9.75), and took second on bars (9.0) and beam (8.7). Munshi was second on floor (9.5) and third on bars (8.8).
The Wolves’ Jewel Clark won bars (9.2) and was third on beam (8.65).
