ALPHARETTA — Westin Baker scored the game-winning goal in overtime off an assist from Parker Emmett in the Mill Creek boys lacrosse team’s 14-13 win over King’s Ridge on Monday night.
The Hawks improve to 11-2 on the season, while King’s Ridge falls to 11-3.
Emmett led the attack with five goals and an assist, Max Calabrese scored three goals and Ed Downey had two goals and an assist. Bray Maglovsky, Christian Epling and Jack Miller added a goal each, and Nick Kava and Trevor Johnson had an assist each.
Andrew Mallard won 17 of 29 faceoffs in the win. Baker had four groundballs as part of a defensive effort led by Epling (four groundballs, two forced turnovers) and Lennon Connolly (three forced turnovers).
GIRLS LACROSSE
Wesleyan 23, Grayson 8
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Audrey Laframboise had seven goals, three ground balls and two assists Monday in Wesleyan’s 23-8 win over visiting Grayson.
Anna Rae Copeland had eight draw controls and six assists in the midfield, while goalies Gracie Brown and Emma Nydam led the Wolves’ defense.
GIRLS SOCCER
Dacula 9, Shiloh 1
SNELLVILLE — Christina Haber scored four goals Monday as Dacula clinched the No. 3 seed from 8-AAAAAA in the state playoffs with a 9-1 win over Shiloh.
Marissa Rivard had two goals for the Falcons, now 8-4 in the region, while Alexa Ramirez, Kaylee Stevens and Tatyana Machado scored a goal each.
BOYS GOLF
Wesleyan eighth in tourney
SUWANEE — Wesleyan shot 308, the third-lowest score in school history, and finished eighth in the Longhorn Invitational at Laurel Springs Country Club on Monday.
Freshmen Beau Jackson (74) and Alex Holcomb (75) had the low rounds for the Wolves, while senior Luke Jackson and freshman Andy Scott also counted scores.
