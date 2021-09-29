PREP ROUNDUP: Wesleyan softball edges Chamblee on Senior Night

PEACHTREE CORNERS — Wesleyan’s softball team edged Chamblee 1-0 Wednesday for a win on Senior Night.
Seniors Jessica Nolan, Tinsley Bertram and Imani Washington made key contributions in the victory, including an RBI single from Tinsley Bertram that drove in fellow senior Jessica Nolan for the game-winning run. Nolan also struck out four as the winning pitcher, while Washington had a single and a key catch in right field.
Macey Cintron pitched three innings of relief, and Jasmine Green was 2-for-3 with a stolen base, while the Wolves also got singles from Ryley Kutter and Christina McCoy.
SOFTBALL
North Gwinnett 5, Mill Creek 1
HOSCHTON — North Gwinnett’s Amber Reed lost her no-hitter in the bottom of the seventh inning with two outs, but it hardly diminished her big performance Wednesday in a 5-1 win over Mill Creek in Region 8-AAAAAAA.
Reed earned her 15th victory in the one-hitter, and also had two hits, including a home run, and two RBIs.
The Bulldogs (18-4-1, 9-0 region) also got two hits each from Bella Faw, Savannah Hardy and Ella Janish.
Collins Hill 6, Grayson 5
LOGANVILLE — Collins Hill squeaked past Grayson 6-5 in a non-region game on Wednesday.
Britney Phally (2-for-4, two RBIs, two runs, stolen base), Kam Munson (2-for-4, RBI, run) and Lana Moore (2-for-4, two RBIs) led the Eagles’ offense. Kaitlyn Hale pitched the final 2 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run and striking out one, for the save.
Peachtree Ridge 3, Archer 2
SUWANEE — D’Amani Gadson pitched Peachtree Ridge to a 3-2 victory over Archer on Wednesday.
Gadson struck out 11 and walked one in seven innings, scattering seven hits. She also hit a home run, as did teammate Kennedy Harp.
Juhles Kelly, Caroline Gilmore and Samantha Brown also had hits for the Lions.
Discovery 19, Central Gwinnett 6
LAWRENCEVILLE — Andrea Ruelas powered Discovery to a 19-6 win in four innings at Central Gwinnett on Wednesday.
Ruelas went 4-for-4 with a triple, three runs and three RBIs, in addition to being the winning pitcher. She struck out three in four innings.
Mya McDonald (4-for-4, four runs) and Jasmine Richardson (3-for-4, double, RBI, three runs) also made big contributions in the win.
Buford 11, Shiloh 1
SNELLVILLE — Adriana Martinez went 3-for-4 with two home runs Wednesday in Buford’s 11-1 victory over Shiloh in 8-AAAAAA play.
Martinez, who now has five homers on the season, had two RBIs and scored three runs.
Mackenzie Pickens hit her ninth homer of the season and drove in two runs, while Emma Castorri (2-for-4, run, two stolen bases) and Taylor Malvin (1-for-3, triple, RBI, run) also played well.
Morgan Sullivan earned her first pitching victory of the season, striking out five and walking one in six innings. She gave up only one hit and one unearned run.
The Wolves (18-2-1, 9-2) took control with a six-run third inning.
Providence 9, Tucker 1
LILBURN — Katie Perry’s dominant pitching performance helped Providence Christian to a 9-1 win over Tucker on Wednesday.
Perry struck out 10 in five innings, allowed no earned runs and gave up three hits. She also led the offense with two hits, including a triple, and four RBIs.
The Storm (3-9) also got big games from Lindsay Mosley (two hits, three RBIs), Anna Hightower (two hits) and Anna Reeves (two hits).
VOLLEYBALL
Wesleyan goes 1-1
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Wesleyan went 1-1 in Wednesday matches with Woodward Academy and Pace Academy.
The Wolves (24-22) beat Woodward 25-21, 20-25, 15-10 and lost to Pace 18-25, 25-15, 15-8.
Parker Tidwell (10 kills, three blocks), Morgan Perry (nine kills) and Lauren Van Wie (26 digs) led the way for Wesleyan.
