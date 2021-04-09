Wesleyan's girls lacrosse team remained red hot, as Anna Rae Copeland scored seven goals and Eva Garabadian added seven draw controls in a 21-7 win over Marist on Friday at the Hoyt Family Athletic Complex-Lacrosse Stadium.
Riley Keller added five draw controls and Gray Bradach played a strong game in the midfield as the Wolves (8-4, 4-0 in Area 1-A/AAAAA) won for the seventh time in their last eight games.
BASEBALL
Collins Hill 7, St. Pius X 1
ATLANTA – Colin Livingston had two hits and drove four runs, while Trevor Wall went the distance on the mound as Collins Hill cruised to a 7-1 road victory at St. Pius X on Friday.
Sam Horn and Rashad Tubbs added two hits apiece, and Ryan Lomas contributed a hit and two RBIs to the Eagles' (9-14) offense.
That was plenty of support for Wall, who allowed just three hits and one run and struck out six with no walks in getting the complete-game win.
Mill Creek 5, Newnan 4
HOSCHTON – Nick Taddei, Jackson DeBarry and Davis Day combined for a strong pitching performance, while Mill Creek scratched across a late run to edge Newnan 5-4 Friday at Fathers Field.
The win was the seventh straight and 10th in the last 11 games for the Hawks (16-9).
Newnan 9, Mountain View 7, 8 innings
NEWNAN – Tyshon Patty had a clutch hit in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings, but Mountain View eventually fell 9-7 Friday at the Top of the Mountain.
Patty finished the game with two hits, including a double, with two RBIs and two runs scored, while Cooper Johnson added three hits and a run scored, Nick Hong had two hits, including a home run, a run scored and three RBIs, and Kenny Mallory chipped in two hits, including a double, two runs scored and an RBI for the Bears.
Sandy Creek 4, GAC 0
NORCROSS – Greater Atlanta Christian suffered their first Region 5-AAA loss of the season with 4-0 set back to Sandy Creek on Friday at Hester Field.
Graham Stogner pitched well, allowing just two earned runs and striking out six in 5 2/3 innings, but it wasn't enough.
Collin Helms went 1-for-4 with a double to lead the Spartans (17-6, 8-1) at the plate.
Wesleyan 17, Holy Innocents’ 7
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Wesleyan’s first four hits Friday night were home runs as the hosts outslugged Holy Innocents’ for a 17-7 win in six innings.
The Wolves’ Druw Jones led off the game with a solo home run after Holy Innocents’ took an early 3-0 lead, and his team tied the score with the help of a passed ball and a sacrifice fly. He finished 2-for-5 with a pair of solo homers.
Nate Kerpics led off the second inning with a solo home run for a 4-3 lead, then James McCoy had a two-run home run later in the inning for a 6-3 edge. Kerpics went 2-for-4 and also had a double, while McCoy was 2-for-3 with three RBIs.
Wesleyan piled on six runs in the fifth inning on a night when it took advantage of eight walks and two hit batters.
Joe Chatham (2-for-4) also hit a solo home run, and Bryce Hubbard went 3-for-4 to lead the team in hits.
Starting pitcher Jimmy Cox settled in and allowed only three earned runs in five innings. He struck out five and allowed six hits.
McCoy pitched the final inning, allowing one run on two hits and striking out one.
Mt. Vernon Presbyterian 6, Providence Christian 4
SANDY SPRINGS – Providence Christian fell to Mount Vernon Presbyterian 6-4 Friday on the road despite a big day at the plate from Joe Shealy (2-for-4, 2B, 2 RBIs) and Riley Cook (2-for-4, 2B, 2 runs scored, SB).
John Mark Compton and Caleb Lee each went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice bunt and a run scored.
The Storm (5-17, 2-6 in Region 5-A) also got solid pitching from Shealy, who scattered seven hits and three earned runs with three strikeouts, and Austin Kohler, who allowed a hit and collected a strikeouts in a scoreless inning.
BOYS SOCCER
Parkview 0, Westminster 0
LILBURN – No. 10 state-ranked (Class AAAAAAA) Parkview battled Westminster, Class AAA's top-ranked team, to a scoreless tie Friday night at the Big Orange Jungle.
Kendal Henry and Tyler Parnell combined to record the seventh shutout of the season for the Panthers (9-4-2).
Buford 3, LaGrange 2
LaGRANGE – Nathan Montini scored a goal and added an assist as Buford edged No. 7 (Class AAAA) LaGrange 3-2 Friday at LaGrange.
Montini also created a LaGrange own goal with a cross, while the Wolves (9-7) also got a goal from Josh Mott and an assist from Edgar Ramirez to pull the upset.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.