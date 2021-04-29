PEACHTREE CORNERS — Wesleyan’s boys lacrosse team dominated in a 15-1 win over Oconee County in Thursday’s first round of the Class AAAAA-A state playoffs.
Sam Sermonet had three goals for the Wolves, and Nick Schaller led the defense and collected three groundballs.
Wesleyan plays at Westminster in the second round.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Lassiter 12, Buford 6
MARIETTA — Buford’s girls lacrosse season ended Thursday with a 12-6 loss to Lassiter in the first round of the Class AAAAAAA/AAAAAA state playoffs.
GIRLS GOLF
Wesleyan edges AIS
TUCKER — Wesleyan shot 97 Thursday for a one-stroke victory over Atlanta International at Heritage Golf Links.
Jada Richardson led the Wolves with a 39, and teammate Elizabeth Hodges shot 58.
