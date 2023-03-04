SUWANEE — Wesleyan’s boys golf team, with three two-player teams shooting under par, won the Buford Best Ball Tournament at Bear’s Best on Saturday.
The Wolves’ score of 208 bettered Forsyth Central (216) and Buford (217) in the 14-team event.
GYMNASTICS
Buford wins competition
CUMMING — Buford’s gymnastics team won Saturday’s competition at Bio Gymnastics with 112.85 points, almost two full points ahead of its previous best.
The field also included South Forsyth, Alpharetta, North Oconee, Camden County and West Forsyth.
The Wolves’ Marissa Ashton won the all-around at 39.1 points, tied for first on vault (9.9), was first on bars (9.8), took first on beam (9.8) and was second on floor (9.6). Teammates Abby Hamilton (second on bars, 9.5) and Bellarae Newby (third on floor, 9.4) also had top performances.
GIRLS SOCCER
Hebron 2, Effingham 1
SPRINGFIELD — Hebron Christian topped Effingham County 2-1 on Saturday.
The Lions are 7-0-2 on the season.
BOYS SOCCER
Hebron 2, Effingham 1
SPRINGFIELD — Hebron Christian slipped past Effingham County 2-1 on Saturday.
The Lions improve to 6-1-2 on the season.
BOYS LACROSSE
Hebron 11, Effingham 3
SPRINGFIELD — Hebron Christian picked up an 11-3 win over Effingham County on Saturday.
The Lions are now 6-2 on the season.
