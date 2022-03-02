DECATUR — Wesleyan broke open a tie game with five runs in the ninth inning Wednesday for a 6-1 win over Decatur.
Decatur went up 1-0 in the first inning and Druw Jones tied the score with a solo home run in the third inning. The score remained tied until the ninth, when the five-run inning was highlighted by a two-run single from Forrest Lietz.
Nate Kerpics and Carson Ballard held Decatur in check with stellar pitching. Kerpics allowed only the first-inning run and struck out nine over six innings, allowing only three hits. Ballard followed with three scoreless, hitless innings and five strikeouts.
Jones’ homer and the big hit from Leitz were part of four Wesleyan hits — Dominick Scalese and Reed Purcell had the others. Ballard and Scalese also had RBIs, and Jones scored two runs.
BASEBALL
Dacula 6, Habersham 4
DACULA — Dacula topped Habersham Central 6-3 in Region 8-AAAAAA play on Wednesday.
Ayden Mills pitched 3 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs and striking out two. Jared Glenn pitched 3 1/3 innings of relief to get the win. Glenn struck out four.
The Falcons (4-4, 1-1) were led offensively by Daniel Poole (two hits, triple, two RBIs), Kolby Perry (double, two RBIs) and Tyson Brown (hit, three runs).
Tucker 8, Providence 4
LILBURN — Providence Christian fell 8-4 to Tucker on Wednesday.
Reece Newberry (three inning, four hits, four strikeouts) and Keegan DeMayo (four innings, three hits, four strikeouts) split pitching duties for the Storm.
Providence's top hitters were Caleb Lee (1-for-3, run, two stolen bases), Carson Tillotson (1-for-3, double, two RBIs), JohnMark Compton (1-for-3, run, stolen base) and Brady Williams (1-for-3, run, hit by pitch).
BOYS LACROSSE
Peachtree Ridge 13, Lanier 2
SUGAR HILL — Peachtree Ridge rolled to a 13-2 victory over Lanier on Wednesday.
Nate Landry (three goals), Dylan Paige (one goal, three assists) and Luke Fitts (three goals, one assist) led the Lions’ offense. J.D. Cook made 12 saves and saved 86 percent of the shots he faced.
Parkview 12, Collins Hill 10
SUWANEE — Parkview edged Collins Hill 12-10 on Wednesday.
Collins Hill was led by Josh Goode (five goals, one groundball), Justin Martin (one goal, eight groundballs), Ilyas Muhammad (one goal, one groundball, one assist), Josh Sodje (one goal), Andrew Urmetz (one goal), Damon Mask (one groundball), Nicholas Hall (one groundball), Dorian Bowman (one assist, two groundballs) and Nathan Rome (12 faceoff wins).
Forsyth Central 15, Brookwood 5
SNELLVILLE — Brookwood fell 15-5 to Forsyth Central on Wednesday.
The Broncos (2-4) were led by Mason Saunders (two goals, one assist), Erik Fornek (one goal), Landon Lofters (one goal) and Orlando Ricardo (one goal).
GIRLS LACROSSE
Peachtree Ridge 15, Lanier 7
SUGAR HILL — Peachtree Ridge rolled to a 15-7 victory over Lanier on Wednesday.
Wesleyan 17, Chamblee 7
CHAMBLEE — Wesleyan posted a 17-7 win over Chamblee in area play on Wednesday.
The Wolves are 6-0 overall and 3-0 in the area.
BOYS TENNIS
Wesleyan 3, Mill Creek 2
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Wesleyan squeaked past Mill Creek for a 3-2 win on Wednesday.
Grayson Balloon and Nick Follett won at No. 1 and No. 2 singles, respectively, for the Wolves. The other Wesleyan point came from Aiden Abraham and Matthew Godfrey at No. 2 doubles.
GIRLS TENNIS
Wesleyan 4, Mill Creek 1
PEACHTREE CORNERS — A singles sweep from Sophia Gibbs, Livi Stolle and Elizabeth Schneider helped Wesleyan to a 4-1 win over Mill Creek on Wednesday.
The Wolves’ doubles win came from Carolina Scott and Olivia Noel at No. 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.