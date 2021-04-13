DACULA — Wesleyan’s baseball team reached the 20-win mark Tuesday with a 6-2 victory at Hebron Christian in Region 5-A Private play.
The host Lions went ahead 2-0 in the first inning, but Wesleyan tied the score in the second inning on a two-run single by Joe Chatham. A leadoff home run from Druw Jones in the third inning gave the Wolves a 3-2 lead that held until the seventh, when the visitors tacked on three runs with two outs.
Jones singled with two outs in the seventh and moved to third on an error before Jalen Fulwood drew a walk, setting up an RBI single from James McCoy. Cooper Blauser (2-for-4) drove in Fulwood and McCoy with a single for the final 6-2 margin.
Fulwood also pitched a complete game for the win, allowing only three hits and one earned run. He struck out nine.
The Wolves are 20-4 overall and 8-0 in the region.
BASEBALL
Norcross 12, Duluth 0
DULUTH — Christian Harmon threw a no-hitter Tuesday in Norcross’ 12-0 win over Duluth.
The Blue Devils had 13 hits with two hits each from Cody Balsman, Chase Bastuk, Tre Phelps and Justin Isaacson.
Providence 5, Galloway 3
LILBURN — Connor Jones and Riley Cook held Galloway’s hitters down in Providence Christian’s 5-3 win on Tuesday.
Jones started and pitched five innings, allowing four hits and one earned run. He struck out three.
Cook pitched the final two innings for the save, and didn’t allow a hit or a run. He struck out three. Cook also led the offense, going 2-for-3 with two runs and he also was hit by a pitch.
Jones went 1-for-2 with two RBIs, and Caleb Lee was 1-for-2 with an RBI and a hit by pitch.
Providence improves to 6-17 overall and 2-6 in the region.
BOYS LACROSSE
Buford 20, Marist 13
BUFORD — Buford outlasted Marist 20-13 on Tuesday night behind five goals and an assist from Mikey Canavan and five goals from Jackson Rhodes.
Zack Salo had three goals and two assists, and Ashton Daniels had three goals and one assist. Both Salo and Daniels also played stellar defense.
The Wolves (9-5) also got contributions from Evan Leonardo (one goal, three assists), Matthew Scruggs (one goal, one assist), Dawson Andrew (one goal), Korbin Clack (one goal, seven groundballs) and Patrick Grey (one assist).
Goalie Matthew Canavan made 14 saves in the win.
GAC 11, Lovett 7
ATLANTA — Greater Atlanta Christian’s defense stepped up late in Tuesday’s 11-7 win at Lovett, allowing just one goal in the fourth quarter. Goalie Quad Williams made eight saves in the victory.
Connor Maxa, Mason Duriez and Harrison Voelzke had two goals each for GAC (8-7, 3-0), and Na’im Moss, Thomas Lowman, Joseph Rose, Aidan Bailey and Hunter Bryant had one goal apiece. Lowman also had two assists.
Bailey was 15-for-22 on faceoffs.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Buford 13, North Gwinnett 9
BUFORD — Buford defeated North Gwinnett 13-9 on Tuesday.
Jordyn Olivo led the Wolves (9-2) with five goals, Kylee Kangas had three goals and Heather West scored twice.
Wesleyan 21, GAC 6
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Wesleyan cruised to a 21-6 victory over Greater Atlanta Christian on Tuesday.
Senior captains Emma Nydam, Riley Keller and Alexandra Murphy led the way for the Wolves.
GIRLS GOLF
Grayson tops Walnut Grove
LOGANVILLE — Grayson shot 167 for a six-shot win over Walnut Grove at Cedar Lake Golf Club on Tuesday.
Emma Davis was low medalist for the Rams, while Megan Dagenhart and Whitley Carraway also contributed in the win.
