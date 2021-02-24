PEACHTREE CORNERS — Wesleyan’s Druw Jones drove in two runs with a walk-off hit in the bottom of the ninth inning Wednesday as the hosts won a non-region baseball showdown with North Gwinnett.
The Wolves trailed 6-0 after North batted in the fifth, but rebounded to force extra innings. They trailed 7-3 heading into the bottom of the seventh, which saw James McCoy blast a three-run home run to get within 7-6. Jalen Fulwood (2-for-5) followed with a game-tying solo home run to force extra innings.
North went ahead 8-7 with a two-out RBI in the top of the ninth before Jones’ game-winning hit. Jones also earned the win after pitching the eighth and ninth innings. He struck out three.
Bryce Hubbard delivered a big blow for Wesleyan in the bottom of the fifth with a three-run double.
Before Jones, Wesleyan (4-1) used four pitchers — McCoy (three innings, three strikeouts), Dominick Scalese (1 2/3 innings, three strikeouts), Lucas Schelhammer (1/3 inning, one strikeout) and Carson Ballard (two innings, five strikeouts).
BASEBALL
Grayson 5, Flowery Branch 3
LOGANVILLE — Justin Bogard’s two-run double in the sixth inning broke a tie and kept Grayson unbeaten with a 5-3 victory over Flowery Branch on Wednesday.
Tyler Gray (2-0) was the winning pitcher, going six innings and striking out five. He allowed three runs. Grady Bryant had a strikeout in a scoreless seventh to earn the save.
Grayson (3-0) was led offensively by Henry Hunter (three hits, two RBIs), Bogard (two hits) and Jimmy Lipsey (two hits, one run).
Mountain View 8, Redan 3
LAWRENCEVILLE — Mountain View evened its record at 2-2 with an 8-3 win over Redan on Wednesday.
Ryan Heishman pitched a complete game, scattering seven hits and three runs. He struck out six.
Tyshon Patty (two hits, two-run home run, two runs, three RBIs), Kenny Mallory (two doubles, two runs, RBI) and Cooper Johnson (two hits, two runs) had multiple hits for the Bears. Ryan Westfall, Max Gault, Tyler Greene and Landen Fernandez added a hit each.
Lambert 4, Brookwood 1
SNELLVILLE — Brookwood suffered its first loss of the season Wednesday, falling 4-1 to Lambert.
Both Dylan Lonergan and Holden Lacour pitched well in the loss. Lonergan went three scoreless innings with six strikeouts and two hits allowed. Lacour also pitched three innings and gave up one earned run and two hits. He struck out three.
The Broncos (3-1) were led offensively by Jack Spyke (1-for-2, double, RBI).
Mill Creek 3, Dacula 0
DACULA — Mill Creek blanked Dacula 3-0 on Wednesday.
Dacula got hits from Blaine Jenkins and Dylan Noce.
Johns Creek 6, Lanier 5
SUGAR HILL — Lanier fell 6-5 to visiting Johns Creek on Wednesday.
Michael Kass was the Longhorns’ starting pitcher, going 4 1/3 innings. He allowed two hits and three earned runs, striking out seven. Ethan Davis pitched 1 2/3 innings, allowing one hit and no earned runs. Rylan Serna pitched a scoreless, hitless seventh.
Lanier (2-6) was led offensively by Andrew Walton (3-for-4, three doubles, two runs, two RBIs), Chandler Hawkins (2-for-3, triple, run), Adrian Jimenez (1-for-4, run), Sean Murphy (1-for-4, run), Andrew Smith (1-for-4, RBI), Kass (1-for-4, RBI), Joey Bellagamba (1-for-3), Alex Martinez (1-for-2) and Caleb Fones (1-for-1).
BOYS LACROSSE
Parkview 12, Peachtree Ridge 8
SUWANEE — Parkview rallied from an early deficit for a 12-8 win at Peachtree Ridge on Wednesday.
North Oconee 16, Brookwood 5
SNELLVILLE — Brookwood fell 16-5 to North Oconee on Wednesday.
Mack Triniti (two goals), Jacob Brown (one goal, one assist), Erick Fornek (one goal) and Bobby Pickel (one goal) scored for the Broncos (1-4).
Dacula 17, Jackson-Atlanta 7
DACULA — Dacula cruised past Jackson 17-7 Wednesday with big offensive games from Matt Morgenroth (seven goals, two assists), Alex Crabb (five goals, four assists) and Dylan D’Amato (four goals, one assist).
Hunter Devalle (one goal, one assist) also got in on the scoring, while John Blair, Tyler Stempkowski and Joseph Wilheim each had an assist. Dallen Rawson and Jackson Sims shared time at goalie.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Parkview 18, Peachtree Ridge 17
SUWANEE — Parkview edged Peachtree Ridge for a road victory Wednesday.
Dacula 10, North Springs 8
DACULA — Dacula defeated North Springs 10-8 on Wednesday.
Shula Araujo (three goals, one assist), Jaleeya Jennings (three goals) and Maggie Heiderscheit (two goals, two assists) led the attack, while Brenna Gilbert and Jessica Donaldson added a goal each. Erica Byce was in goal for the win.
BOYS TENNIS
Buford 5, Loganville 0
BUFORD — Buford blanked visiting Loganville 5-0 on Wednesday.
Dean Kingsley, James Troutt and Nic Keller won singles matches for the Wolves (2-3). The doubles wins came from Leyton Grothe and Brent Sherman at No. 1, and Grayson Gilbert and Luke Clark at No. 2.
Providence 3, Tucker 2
LILBURN — Jack Clements and Justin McIntosh won the top two singles lines Wednesday in Providence Christian’s 3-2 win over Tucker.
The Storm’s other point came from the No. 2 doubles team of Charley Smith and Carleton Levy.
Wesleyan 4, Whitefield 1
MABLETON — Grayson Balloon, Nick Follett and Jay Arora swept the singles matches Wednesday in Wesleyan’s 4-1 win at Whitefield Academy.
The Wolves also got a point from Jack Jones and Dakota Early at No. 1 doubles.
GIRLS TENNIS
Buford 4, Loganville 1
BUFORD — Buford defeated Loganville 4-1 on Wednesday, getting singles wins from Taylor Aycock at No. 2 and Kylie McCammon at No. 3.
The Wolves (3-2) got doubles wins from Kennedy Deloach and Taylor Ryczek at No. 1, and Berkley Clark and Sophie Brewer at No. 2.
Providence 4, Tucker 1
LILBURN — Providence Christian rode a doubles sweep to a 4-1 win over Tucker on Wednesday.
Harmony Collins and Zoe Mitchell won at No. 1 doubles, as did Mackenzie Neuhart and Campbell Graham at No. 2 doubles. Madelyn Levy (No. 2) and Caroline Cummins (No. 3) earned singles points.
Wesleyan 4, Whitefield 1
MABLETON — Wesleyan won both doubles matches in a 4-1 win over Whitefield Academy on Wednesday.
Bella Tucker and Jennifer Noel won at No. 1 doubles, as did Tinsley Bertram and Katherine Scott at No. 2 doubles. Caroline Scott (No. 2) and Hannah Bennison (No. 3) won in singles for the Wolves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.