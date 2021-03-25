LILBURN — Wesleyan opened its Region 5-A baseball schedule with a 14-0, five-inning win over Providence Christian on Thursday.
The Wolves (10-4) scored four runs in the first inning, three in the second, three in the fourth and four more in the fifth.
Druw Jones went 3-for-3 with two doubles, a triple and three RBIs, and Luke Carroll was 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and three RBIs to lead the Wolves’ attack. Jalen Fulwood went 1-for-1 with a double, two walks, two stolen bases and two runs.
Quinn Moore was the winning pitcher, allowing two hits in his five innings. He struck out seven.
Joe Shealy and Kennan Sukkert had the hits for Providence (2-13). Storm pitcher Carson Tillotson struck out three in 3 2/3 innings.
BOYS GOLF
Archer tops Brookwood
MONROE — Archer shot 188 Thursday for a 10-stroke victory over Brookwood at The Providence Club.
