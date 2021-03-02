NORCROSS — Wesleyan’s Brian Krehmeyer won the 200th game of his baseball coaching career Tuesday night in a 7-1 victory at Greater Atlanta Christian.
Jimmy Cox pitched six innings in a five-hitter with four strikeouts, getting support in a scoreless game with four runs in the fourth inning. The Wolves (6-1) tacked on three more runs in the sixth inning, and Druw Jones pitched a scoreless seventh with two strikeouts.
Cooper Blauser (2-for-5, double, two RBIs), James McCoy (3-for-4, two RBIs, two stolen bases), Jalen Fulwood (1-for-3, double) and Luke Carroll (3-for-4, double) led the Wesleyan offense.
Ford Hallock (1-for-3, double, RBI) provided the lone GAC run, while the Spartans’ Rhett Wells struck out seven in four innings.
BASEBALL
Peachtree Ridge 2, Winder-Barrow 1
WINDER — Peachtree Ridge edged Winder-Barrow 2-1 on Tuesday.
North Forsyth 4, Brookwood 3
CUMMING — North Forsyth edged Brookwood 4-3 Tuesday night in nine innings.
Jonathan Jaime (three innings, no runs, one hit, five strikeouts), Ryan Owen (two innings, no runs, no hits, two strikeouts) and Holden Lacour (three innings, two hits, one earned run, six strikeouts) pitched well for the Broncos (4-3).
Jaime (3-for-5, RBI), Josh Sharp (2-for-5) and Jack Spyke (1-for-3, double) led the Brookwood offense.
St. Pius 8, Norcross 1
NORCROSS — Norcross fell 8-1 to St. Pius on Tuesday.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Mountain View 11, Northview 10
JOHNS CREEK — Mountain View went on the road for an 11-10 win over Northview on Tuesday.
The Bears (5-1) got three goals from Maria Palomba along with two goals and an assist each from Olivia Dickerson. Anna Ramsden had two goals and three draw controls. Aly Reece and Lily Clawson also scored in the win.
Goalie Laila Sampson had 11 saves behind a defense led by Lindsey Bowbliss and Emily Denaga.
Buford 19, Archer 6
BUFORD — Jordan Garrison scored six goals Tuesday in Buford’s 19-6 win over Archer.
Jordyn Olivo (four goals) and Kylee Kangas (three goals) also stood out for the 3-0 Wolves.
BOYS LACROSSE
Peachtree Ridge 9, Chattahoochee 7
SUWANEE — Peachtree Ridge defeated visiting Chattahoochee 9-7 on Tuesday.
King’s Ridge 13, Wesleyan 3
ALPHARETTA — Wesleyan was defeated 13-3 by King’s Ridge on Tuesday.
Goalie Chandler Copenhaver made 14 saves for the Wolves.
BOYS GOLF
Wesleyan beats Hebron
JOHNS CREEK — Wesleyan shot 5-over-par as a team to score 149 in a Tuesday victory over Hebron Christian at St. Ives. Hebron shot 182.
Ben Jackson and Andy Scott shot even-par 36 in the Wolves’ opening match of the season. Luke Jackson backed them up with a 38.
GIRLS GOLF
Wesleyan tops Hebron
JOHNS CREEK — Wesleyan shot 81 for a comfortable win over Hebron Christian at St. Ives on Tuesday. Hebron finished at 131.
Jada Richardson led the Wolves with a 36, while teammate Connor Carroll shot 45.
BOYS TENNIS
North Gwinnett 3, Peachtree Ridge 0
SUWANEE — North Gwinnett opened 7-AAAAAAA play Tuesday with a 3-0 win over Peachtree Ridge.
The Bulldogs won at No. 1 and No. 3 singles, as well as No. 1 doubles. The other two matches were stopped by rain.
Buford 5, Lanier 0
BUFORD — Buford blanked Lanier 5-0 in an 8-AAAAAA match Tuesday.
The Wolves (3-3, 1-0) got singles wins from Dean Kingsley, James Troutt and Matthew Maurer. Nic Keller and Leyton Grothe won at No. 1 doubles, as did Brent Sherman and Grayson Gilbert at No. 2 doubles.
Wesleyan 4, Blessed Trinity 1
PEACHTREE CORNERS — A doubles sweep helped Wesleyan past Blessed Trinity 4-1 on Tuesday.
Jack Jones and John Perrins won at No. 1 doubles, as did Connor Hewitson and Matthew Godfrey at No. 2 doubles. Wesleyan got singles points from Grayson Balloon at No. 1 and Nick Follett at No. 2.
GIRLS TENNIS
Buford 4, Lanier 1
BUFORD — Buford defeated Lanier 4-1 on Tuesday in 8-AAAAAA.
The Wolves (4-2, 1-0) got a doubles sweep — Kennedy Deloach and Kylie McCammon won at No. 1, and Sophie Brewer and Taylor Ryzcek won at No. 2. The singles points came from Taylor Aycock at No. 2 and Berkley Clark at No. 3.
Lanier’s point came from Jaelyn Smith at No. 1 singles.
Wesleyan 5, Blessed Trinity 0
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Wesleyan blanked Blessed Trinity 5-0 on Tuesday.
Bella Tucker, Caroline Scott and Holly Mitchell swept the singles matches, while Tinsley Bertram and Katherine Scott won at No. 1 doubles and Elizabeth Schneider and Hannah Bennison won at No. 2 doubles.
