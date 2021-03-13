LAWRENCEVILLE — Tyshon Patty’s walk-off single capped a five-run seventh inning Saturday as Mountain View’s baseball team rallied past visiting Archer for an 8-7 win.
Patty’s single between shortstop and third base was the fifth hit in the eighth for the Bears, who also took advantage of a hit batter in the inning.
D.J. Hays led the Mountain View offense, going 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, four RBIs and two runs scored. Max Gault had a team-high three hits and scored two runs, while Patty, Cooper Johnson (two hits, one run) and D.J. Mungenast (two hits, one run, one RBI) also had multi-hit games in the win.
Kenny Mallory (one inning, one hit, two runs, one strikeout) was the winning pitcher.
BASEBALL
Hebron 2, King’s Ridge 1
DACULA — Luke Starling manufactured a run in the eighth inning Saturday as Hebron Christian’s baseball team edged King’s Ridge on Saturday.
Starling drew a two-out walk, stole second base, advanced to third base on a wild pitch and scored the game-winning run on another wild pitch.
Greg Troxell was the winning pitcher in a relief outing, and Will Snead pitched 5 1/3 innings of two-hit baseball with two strikeouts.
The Lions (10-2) got a hit each Jaiden Stowers, Brad Ihm, Zach Kwiatkowski, Nate Coker, Tyler Jay Sciavicco and Bennett Waters.
Brookstone 10, Providence 1
LILBURN — Despite solid pitching from Joe Shealy and Austin Kohler, Providence Christian fell 10-1 to Brookstone on Saturday.
Shealy gave up one earned run in three innings, allowing four hits and striking out three. Kohler also gave up one earned run in three innings, giving up four hits and striking out three.
Shealy also was 1-for-1 with a walk, a sacrifice fly and an RBI, and Kohler was 1-for-2 and was hit by a match. Brian Oh went 1-for-3 for the Storm.
BOYS TENNIS
Buford 3, St. Pius 2
LAGRANGE — Buford won Division II of the Granger Invitational on Saturday, slipping past St. Pius 3-2.
The Wolves (8-4) defeated Roswell and LaGrange prior to the championship match.
Buford swept the doubles matches in the finals — Leyton Grothe and Nic Keller won at No. 1 doubles, and Brent Sherman and Grayson Gilbert won at No. 2 doubles. James Troutt picked up a singles point for the Wolves at the No. 2 spot.
Brookwood 3, Woodward Academy 2
LAGRANGE — Brookwood closed the Granger Invitational with a 3-2 win over Woodward Academy on Saturday.
Kavin Shankar and Rishi Krishnamurthy won in singles for the Broncos (6-1), as did the doubles team of Connor Crosby and Usman Asif.
GIRLS TENNIS
Buford 4, St. Pius 1
LAGRANGE — Buford’s girls placed third in the Granger Invitational on Saturday with a 4-1 win over St. Pius.
The Wolves (8-4) swept the doubles points with a win from Kennedy Deloach and Kylie McCammon at No. 1 and Taylor Ryczek and Sophie Brewer at No. 2. Taylor Adcock (No. 2 singles) and Berkley Clark (No. 3 singles) also were victorious.
TRACK AND FIELD
Brookwood wins Loganville meet
LOGANVILLE — Brookwood’s boys and girls teams each finished first in the Running with the Devils meet at Loganville on Saturday.
The Broncos won a close battle with runner-up Mill Creek 140.5-134.5 in the seven-team girls meet, while the boys team won with 140.5 points — Mill Creek was second at 115.5.
Brookwood’s event winners were Braden Deal (boys high jump, 6 feet, 2 inches), Onyedi Nwachukwu (boys triple jump, 42-8), Serena Tate (girls 400-meter run, 59.44 seconds and 200, 26.06), Veajah Hylton (girls 100 hurdles, 15.65 and 300 hurdles, 49.91) and Allie Wardle (girls 3,200, 11:42.39).
Mill Creek got first-place finishes from Dallis Goodnight (girls long jump, 17-4 and 100, 12.53), Julisa Acosta (girls high jump, 5-2) and Jacari Simpson (boys 110 hurdles, 14.64).
GYMNASTICS
Buford third in Pot of Gold Invitational
WINDER — Buford placed third in Saturday’s Pot of Gold Invitational at Leading Edge Gymnastics.
Marissa Ashton won the bars competition with a score of 9.6.
