PEACHTREE CORNERS — Grayson held on for a 10-9 win over Wesleyan in a matchup of top Gwinnett baseball teams Saturday.
The Rams stayed unbeaten at 8-0, while Wesleyan (7-2) saw its six-game winning streak stopped.
Grayson scored four in the first inning, led 7-4 after two innings and led 9-7 after four innings. Up 10-7 after scoring once in the seventh, the Rams saw their lead shrink to 10-9 on a two-run home run by Dominick Scalese.
Jimmy Lipsey finished off the win with his third save, recording the final two outs. De’Yon Cannon (2-0) got the win after pitching three-plus innings with three strikeouts and allowing four runs on four hits.
Justin Bogard (three hits, two runs), Bodie Eilertson (three hits, two RBIs, two runs) and Blane Holliday (two hits, one run, one RBI) led the Rams’ offense.
Wesleyan’s Druw Jones was 2-for-3, and James McCoy was 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Jones also pitched two innings with three strikeouts.
Quinn Moore also pitched well in 1 1/3 innings for the Wolves, while Nate Kerpics threw 3 2/3 innings of relief with six strikeouts and allowed just one run.
BASEBALL
Peachtree Ridge 9, Alpharetta 7
SUWANEE — Peachtree Ridge pulled out a 9-7 victory over Alpharetta on Saturday.
GAC sweeps Providence
NORCROSS — Greater Atlanta Christian swept a doubleheader with Providence Christian on Saturday, winning the opener 7-1 and taking the nightcap 15-8.
Sawyer Crum got the Game 1 victory, allowing five hits in six innings and striking out seven. The GAC offense was led in that victory by Noah Deas (2-for-4, double), Collin Helms (2-for-4, double, RBI), Bailey Teague (2-for-3, RBI).
Carson Tillotson pitched five innings with four strikeouts and allowed two earned runs in Game 1 for Providence, while teammate Riley Cook ha a strikeout and allowed one earned run in an inning. The Storm’s top hitters in the opener were Joe Shealy (2-for-4), Stephen Kemmerer (1-for-3) and Brian Oh (1-for-3).
In Game 2, Trey Woolley led the GAC victory on the mound and at the plate. He pitched 4 2/3 innings with four strikeouts, and allowed two hits. He also went 3-for-4 with a double and four RBIs. He was backed up by the hitting of Tyler Holsworth (3-for-3, RBI), Teague (2-for-3, two RBIs) and Ford Hallock (2-for-3, two doubles, two RBIs).
Austin Kohler (2 1/3 innings, three hits, one earned run) gave the Storm a solid relief outing in Game 2. Providence, which led until the bottom of the sixth in the nightcap, got offensive contributions from John Mark Compton (1-for-2, double, walk), Oh (2-for-3, walk, run) and Caleb Lee (two-run single).
Hebron splits
DACULA — Hebron Christian lost 7-4 to Fellowship Christian, and defeated Strong Rock Christian 11-5 Saturday in a home doubleheader.
Nate Alexander took the loss against Fellowship despite allowing only two earned runs in his six innings with six strikeouts. Jaiden Stowers went 2-for-4 to lead the offense, while Alexander, Nate Coker, Zach Kwiatkowski and Brad Ihm added a hit each.
Hebron (7-2) got five innings and five strikeouts from pitcher Parker Marlatt in the win over Strong Rock. Stowers (2-for-4) and Jackson Hackney (2-for-3) had multiple hits, and Kwiatkowski had a three-run home run. Luke Starling, Coker, Alexander, Gavin Latham and Bennett Waters also had hits.
BOYS LACROSSE
Buford 7, Starr’s Mill 5
BUFORD — Goalie Matthew Canavan had 11 saves, including five key stops in the fourth quarter, as Buford handed Starr’s Mill its first loss Saturday with a 7-5 victory.
Davis Peek and Carson Garrison led the defensive effort for the Wolves (3-4), while the offense came from Jackson Rhodes (three goals), Zach Salo (two goals), Mikey Canavan (three assists) and Matthew Scruggs (one goal, one assist).
BOYS GOLF
Wesleyan fifth in tourney
CANTON — Wesleyan finished fifth out of 20 teams in the Riverwood-Weber Tournament at Woodmont Country Club on Saturday.
The two-man team of Ben Jackson and Beau Jackson was seventh, and the duo of Brogan MacInnis and Luke Jackson placed eighth in a field of 60 two-player teams.
