From staff reports
LAWRENCEVILLE – Tyshon Patty delivered a walk-off grand slam to lift Mountain View's baseball team to a 5-1 win over Brookwood in what was otherwise a pitcher's duel Tuesday at Mountain View.
The blast, which came on a 3-2 count with two outs in the bottom of the seventh, was the only hit of the day for Patty, who also drove in the Bears' (10-13) other run with an RBI fielder's choice in the fourth inning.
Jordan Goldsmith got the win on the mound by retiring the only batter he faced when he deflected a liner to his first baseman who recorded the final out of the seventh with two Brookwood (15-8) runners in scoring position.
Thomas Greeson got a no decision, but allowed only three hits and one run and struck out three in 6 2/3 innings.
The Bears also to one hit each at the plate from Landen Fernandez, Ryan Westfall, Nick Hong and D.J. Mungenast.
Jonathan Jaime (4 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 8 K, 3 BB) and Ryan Owen (2 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 2 K, 2 BB) both pitched well for Brookwood, but neither were involved in the decision.
The Broncos also got one hit apeice from Josh Sosa (triple), Josh Sharp and Jaime.
BASEBALL
Hebron Christian 5, Holy Innocents' 3
ATLANTA – Zach Kwiatkowski went the distance on the mound and added a hit and an RBI at the plate to help Hebron Christian past Holy Innocents' 5-3 in a key Region 5-A game Tuesday at Holy Innocents'.
Kwiatkowski allowed just two earned run and struck out four over seven innings in the complete-game effort.
In addition to helping himself at the plate, he also got offensive support from Parker Marlatt (2-for-3) and Bennett Waters (1-for-3, double), as the Lions improved to 16-5 overall and 4-2 in region play.
Mill Creek 10, Archer 0
LAWRENCEVILLE – Mill Creek posted its fifth straight win with a 10-0 road win at Archer on Tuesday.
The Sahil Patel, Jackson DeBarry and Jackson O'Neil combined to throw a shutout for the Hawks (14-9), who won for the eighth time in their last nine games.
Wesleyan 10, Providence Christian 0, 5 innings
PEACHTREE CORNERS – Wesleyan pulled out its big bats by scoring all 10 of their runs in the first three innings of a 10-0 Region 5-A win over Gwinnett-rival Providence Christian on Tuesday at Donn Gaebelein Field.
Cooper Blauser hit a two-run double as part of a three-run outburst in the bottom of the first which gave the Wolves (16-4, 5-0) the lead for good.
Luke Carroll, who finished the game 2-for-3 with four RBIs, then added a three-run home run to key a six-run second inning, and Wesleyan cruised from there.
Jalen Fulwood was 2-for-3 and drove in three runs, while Druw Jones finished 2-for-2.
Jones also closed out the game by allowing only one hit and striking out four in two shutout innings in relief of Quinn Moore, who picked up the win by holding Providence hitless with five strikeouts over the first three innings.
Connor Jones had the only hit of the day for Providence (5-15, 2-4) and also drew a walk, while the Storm also got two solid innings out of the bullpen from Kennan Sukkert, who allowed just one hit and one run with a strikeout.
GIRLS SOCCER
Atlanta International 4, Wesleyan 1
ATLANTA – No. 8 state-ranked Wesleyan fell to Atlanta International 4-1 in a Region 5-A road game Tuesday night.
Kensington Freeman posted the only goal of the night for the Wolves (9-4-1, 0-3).
BOYS SOCCER
Atlanta International 4, Wesleyan 0
ATLANTA – Wesleyan lost 4-0 at top-ranked Atlanta International in Region 5-A action Tuesday night.
The Wolves fell to 6-8 overall and 2-1 in region.
GIRLS GOLF
Wesleyan 91, Mt. Pisgah 110
JOHNS CREEK – Senior Jada Richardson paced Wesleyan to a 19-stroke victory over Mount Pisgah on Tuesday at St. Ives Country Club.
Richardson earned low medalist honors by shooting 44, while junior Connor Carroll carded a 47.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.