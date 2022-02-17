SNELLVILLE — Triniti Cassidy had 10 goals and Ella Fornek reached the 200-point mark for her career Thursday in Brookwood’s 19-9 win over Denmark.
Fornek had three goals and Leah Brown had three goals and an assist for the Broncos, while Madison Catoggio had two goals and three assists. Zoe Calendine also had a goal.
Brookwood’s defense gave up just one second-half goal behind stellar play from Abi Weed, Sarai Hernandez, Ashley Stidham, Neema Thorpe, Taylor Jones and goalie Aja Thomas.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Wesleyan 11, Mountain View 8
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Wesleyan stayed unbeaten with an 11-8 win over Mountain View on Thursday.
The Wolves (4-0) got stellar defense from Maggie Rheudasil, Kendall Bowen and goalie Lily Nydam.
Mina Muirhead scored five goals for Mountain View (1-3), and Anna Ramsden had one goal and three assists. Phoenix Nguyen and Raven Carter had a goal each, and Hannah Booker led the Bears’ defense with four caused turnovers and three groundballs. Goalie Pilar Pendleton made seven saves.
BOYS LACROSSE
North Gwinnett 10, Hillgrove 9
POWDER SPRINGS — North Gwinnett pulled out a 10-9 win over Hillgrove, ranked 20th in Georgia, on Thursday.
Koen Andersen (one goal, two assists), Kyle Spence (one goal, one assist), Tyler Salin (one goal, one assist), Cooper Jopling (one goal, one assist), Tucker Villhauer (two goals), Jojo Whitmore (two goals), Andrew Atkinson (one goal) and Scott Lusin (one goal) contributed in the Bulldogs’ offense. Jack Rogers was 15 of 21 on faceoffs and had 10 groundballs.
Will Adams (three groundballs), Ryan DiFrancisco (two groundballs) and Logan Weaver (three groundballs) stood out in the defense, while goalie Trey Cohron saved 12 of 21 shots.
BOYS SOCCER
North Gwinnett 7, Jackson County 0
SUWANEE — After a scoreless first half, North Gwinnett dominated the second half Thursday for a 7-0 win over Jackson County.
Eduardo Castillo had three goals for the Bulldogs. Connor Pettus, Alex Forrand, Ishaan Prasad and Ryan Williams added a goal each.
Dunwoody 1, Norcross 0
CHAMBLEE — Seventh-ranked Norcross suffered its first loss Thursday night, falling 1-0 to eighth-ranked Dunwoody in a 7-AAAAAAA match.
The Blue Devils are 5-1-1 overall and 2-1 in the region.
Discovery 4, Duluth 0
LAWRENCEVILLE — Discovery posted a 4-0 win over Duluth in 7-AAAAAAA on Thursday.
Samuel Gomez had two goals for the Titans, while Rafael Diaz and Isaac Soto had a goal each. Joshua Ramirez and Jason Salmeron had assists.
Goalkeepers Diego Sanchez and Lalo Nunez shared the shutout.
Central Gwinnett 2, Buford 1
LAWRENCEVILLE — No. 5 Central Gwinnett handed ninth-ranked Buford its first loss Thursday, claiming a 2-1 victory in 8-AAAAAA.
Buford (4-1-1, 1-1) got its goal from Josh Mott off an assist from Josh Kim.
Providence 3, King’s Ridge 2 (OT)
LILBURN — Vincent Maraschiello had three goals off three assists from August Larson for a 3-2 overtime victory over King’s Ridge on Thursday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Dunwoody 3, Norcross 0
CHAMBLEE — Tenth-ranked Norcross fell 3-0 to No. 8 Dunwoody in 7-AAAAAAA play on Thursday.
Duluth 1, Discovery 0
LAWRENCEVILLE — Duluth edged Discovery 1-0 Thursday in 7-AAAAAAA.
Buford 10, Central Gwinnett 0
LAWRENCEVILLE — Buford rolled to a 10-0 win over Central Gwinnett in 8-AAAAAA Thursday.
Providence 2, King’s Ridge 0
LILBURN — Heidi Whitten scored both goals Thursday in Providence Christian’s 2-0 victory over King’s Ridge.
Storm goalkeeper Caroline Beckner posted the shutout.
Hebron 4, Berkmar 1
LILBURN — Down 1-0 at halftime after giving up a penalty kick goal, Hebron Christian scored four times in the second half of a 4-1 win over Berkmar on Thursday.
Mia Glisson had two goals, and Mikayla Trapp and Keira Oliver had a goal each. Addie Martin had two assists, and Emma Martin and Sofia Bombaloff had an assist each.
The Lions are 3-1 on the season.
BOYS TENNIS
Buford 5, Loganville 0
LOGANVILLE — James Troutt, Miller Troutt and Luke Clark won in singles Thursday as Buford topped Loganville 5-0.
The Wolves got doubles victories from Grayson Gilbert and Dillon Dombrowski at No. 1 and from Jack Hall and Owen Sampers at No. 2.
GAC 5, Providence 0
NORCROSS — Jack Gessner, Ayaan Valiani and Will Fitzgerald won in singles Thursday as Greater Atlanta Christian beat Providence Christian 5-0.
The Spartans’ doubles winners were Thomas Witherspoon and Yash Purohit at No. 1 and Jackson Luskins and Zachary Schlueter at No. 2.
GIRLS TENNIS
Buford 4, Loganville 1
LOGANVILLE — Buford swept the doubles matches in a 4-1 win at Loganville on Thursday.
Kylie McCammon and Marigrace Crossett won at No. 1 doubles, and Anna Cate Smith and Hannah Davidson won at No. 2 doubles. Berkley Clark and Delaney Richards earned the other points at No. 2 and No. 3 singles, respectively.
GAC 4, Providence 1
NORCROSS — Greater Atlanta Christian topped Providence Christian 4-1 on Thursday.
Nyla Warner and MacKenzie Maxa won at No. 1 doubles, and Sophia Stratford and Juliana Cangiano earned the No. 2 doubles point. Avery Easley and Isabella Selcis won at No. 2 and No. 3 singles, respectively.
TRACK AND FIELD
Parkview opens season
LILBURN — Parkview opened the season with its FleetFeet Atlanta All-Comers Series #1 meet.
The Panthers got girls wins from Abi Debebe (1,600-meter run, 6 minutes, 20.07 seconds), Zoe Brown (100 hurdles, 20.18), Olaleye Baker (800, 2:48.35), Lula Pearson (300 hurdles, 54.51), Kennedy Logan (high jump, 4 feet, 8 inches), Emilee Easley (pole vault, 9-7) and Carson Moore (triple jump, 34-2 3/4).
Parkview’s boys winners were Sean Ferguson (400, 52.03), Elijah Jenkins (100, 11.17), Devan Sloan El (200, 22.41), Nolan Marshall (high jump, 5-2), Emmanuel Omorogbe (pole vault, 11-6), Gregory Baker (long jump, 21-4 1/2), Keonte Knight (triple jump, 38-1) and Caleb Hamilton (discus, 127-5).
