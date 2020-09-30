ALPHARETTA — Sydney Flood and the Providence Christian softball team rolled to a 17-1 victory in three innings Wednesday at Saint Francis.
Flood went 2-for-2 with two doubles, six RBIs, two walks and two runs to lead the Storm (3-14, 1-5 area) offense.
Brittain Gaines was 3-for-3 with two RBIs, while Lindsay Mosley, Camille Hunter, Maymie deMayo and Megan Knight had two hits each.
SOFTBALL
Grayson 6, Walnut Grove 4
LOGANVILLE — Kylie Macy struck out eight, allowed five hits and gave up one earned run in a 6-4 win over Walnut Grove.
The Rams (19-4) were led by two hits each from Emma Davis and Carrie Green. Kelsie Walker, Kailyn Jones and Nia McKnight each had a hit and an RBI.
Buford sweeps Shiloh
BUFORD — Buford rolled to a pair of Region 8-AAAAAA victories over Shiloh on Wednesday.
The Wolves (22-4, 12-0 region) won 17-0 in Game 1. Emma Grace Williams (9-1) pitched three scoreless innings, allowing two hits. She struck out five.
The Wolves’ had 16 hits in two innings, led by Abbi Perkins (2-for-3, home run, four RBIs, two runs), Adrianna Martinez (2-for-3, double, three RBIs, Mackenzie Pickens (3-for-3, triple, two RBIs, three runs) and Emmy Hall (2-for-3, two RBIs, three runs).
In Game 2, Buford posted an 11-0 victory.
Morgan Sullivan earned her first varsity win, pitching three scoreless innings and allowing three hits. She struck out two.
The offense was led by Emma Castorri (2-for-2, three RBIs, two runs), Taylor Malvin (2-for-2, two triples, two runs) and Pickens (1-for-2, double, sacrifice fly, two RBIs, one run).
Prince Avenue 15, Hebron 9
DACULA — Hebron Christian lost 15-9 to visiting Prince Avenue Christian on Wednesday.
The Lions (9-6) had 14 hits, led by Jessie Parish (3-for-4, two RBIs) and Layton Morris (3-for-4, three RBIs). Julie Manners went 1-for-2 with a home run.
Hebron also got hits from Carly Fahey, Natalie Helton, Nicole Azar, Morgan Smith and Bryleigh Sissom.
VOLLEYBALL
Grayson tops Brookwood
SNELLVILLE — Grayson defeated Brookwood 25-21, 17-25, 15-20, 26-24, 28-26 in a big Region 4-AAAAAAA match on Wednesday.
Brookwood was led by Lauryn Latimore (14 kills), Abby DeLoach (eight kills, three aces, seven digs), Lily Ito (23 digs, two aces), Rebecca Lyons (10 assists) and Reece Webster (10 assists).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.