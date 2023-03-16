SHS_ATHL_BRMRK_JAG_FC_GRY.jpg

DANIELSVILLE — Seckinger’s boys soccer team posted its second straight 8-AAAA victory Wednesday, beating Madison County 5-3.

Camilo Rodriguez had two goals and an assist, Enzo Biggio had one goal and one assist and Josh Matveld had one goal and one assist in the win. Mathews Praxedes scored one goal, while Ayden Smith and Chris Salinas added an assist each.

