DANIELSVILLE — Seckinger’s boys soccer team posted its second straight 8-AAAA victory Wednesday, beating Madison County 5-3.
Camilo Rodriguez had two goals and an assist, Enzo Biggio had one goal and one assist and Josh Matveld had one goal and one assist in the win. Mathews Praxedes scored one goal, while Ayden Smith and Chris Salinas added an assist each.
BOYS LACROSSE
Mountain View 15, Brookwood 3
SNELLVILLE — Mountain View rolled to a 15-3 win over Brookwood on Wednesday.
Connor Barlan (five goals, three assists) led a Bears attack that also got contributions from Kyren Fields (two goals, one assist), Ryder Rodgers (two goals), Owen Miller (two goals), Bradley Muehlberger (one goal, one assist), Michael Bowbliss (one goal, one assist), Connor Donnelly (one goal, one assist), Leo Rios (one goal) and Keaton Berry (one assist).
Brookwood (3-8, 2-2) was led by Elijah Bryant (two goals), Matthew Connelly (one goal), Jackson Hamilton (one assist) and Ashton Christiani (one assist).
GIRLS LACROSSE
GAC 17, King’s Ridge 1
ALPHARETTA — Greater Atlanta Christian overpowered King’s Ridge for a 17-1 victory Wednesday.
Tory Seaton (four goals, three assists, one groundball, five draw controls), Hannah Mixon (four goals, two groundballs, two draw controls, three caused turnovers), Dominique Riley (three goals, one assist, four draw controls), Cydney Merrick (two goals, one assist, two groundballs, two draw controls, three caused turnovers), Kaitlyn Griffin (one goal, three groundballs), Alyssa Cummings (one goal, one groundball), Jenna Ellis (one goal, one groundball) and Annie Ahmed (one goal) contributed to GAC’s offense.
The Spartans (6-2, 1-0 area), who caused 10 turnovers, got standout defensive play from Anna Hardy (two groundballs, two caused turnovers), Danielle Rash (three groundballs), Makenzie Griffin (one caused turnover) and Anna Hidell (one caused turnover).
GIRLS TENNIS
Brookwood 5, George Walton 0
SNELLVILLE — Jaala Screws, Hannah Daniel and Isabel Sanchez Vieira won the singles matches Wednesday as Brookwood blanked George Walton 5-0.
Matea Andelic and Saxon Williams earned the No. 1 doubles point for the Broncos, and Zuri Jackson and Nailah Moss were victorious at No. 2 doubles.
BOYS TENNIS
Brookwood 4, George Walton 1
SNELLVILLE — A doubles sweep helped Brookwood to a 4-1 win over George Walton on Wednesday.
Kapil Shankar and Skylar Ewe won at No. 1 doubles, as did Teo Asteghene and Garry Li at No. 2 doubles. The Broncos got singles victories from Rishi Krishnamurthy and Jayden Dayal.
Mill Creek 4, Athens Academy 1
HOSCHTON — Mill Creek defeated Athens Academy 4-1 on Wednesday.
David Izadi and Matthew Karaulic won at No. 1 and No. 3 singles, respectively, for the Hawks, who got doubles wins from Chris Jin and Trey McCall at No. 1 and Ryan Liebrecht and Noah Cunningham at No. 2.
GIRLS GOLF
Mill Creek tops Brookwood
DACULA — Mill Creek defeated Brookwood in a match at Hamilton Mill on Wednesday.
