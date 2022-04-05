SUWANEE — Sam Horn’s big performance — highlighted by breaking Collins Hill baseball’s career strikeouts record — led the Eagles to an 8-7 victory over Brookwood in eight innings on Monday.
Horn, who has signed to play football and baseball at Missouri, also led Collins Hill with four hits. Teammates Jake Rutkowski (double, three RBIs) and Ethan Moore (two hits, double, two RBIs) were other key players offensively in the win.
Aaron Bennett was the winning pitcher, throwing two hitless innings of relief as Collins Hill improved to 9-12 on the season.
Brookwood’s Dylan Lonergan pitched four innings, allowing four hits and three runs (two earned). He struck out four.
Jonathan Jaime (1-for-3, two RBIs), Jackson Barberi (2-for-4, two RBIs) and Ethan Reyes (1-for-3, RBI) were the Broncos’ top hitters.
BASEBALL
North Gwinnett 7, Wesleyan 4
SUWANEE — Gavin Zoeller pitched three scoreless, hitless innings of relief Monday as North Gwinnett edged Wesleyan 7-4. Zoeller struck out two.
The Bulldogs (17-6) were led offensively by Eli Pitts, who went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Cameron Collins was 2-for-3 and Mack Cromer went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly and two RBIs.
Wesleyan scored three runs in the second inning, two on Bryce Hubbard’s double and one on Druw Jones’ single. Hubbard and Jones had two hits apiece.
The Wolves’ Stacy Johnson pitched three innings of relief, allowing one run.
BOYS TENNIS
Wesleyan 4, Athens Academy 1
PEACHTREE CORNERS — A doubles sweep helped Wesleyan to a 4-1 win over Athens Academy on Monday.
Jay Arora and John Perrins won at No. 1 doubles, as did Matthew Godfrey and Aidan Abraham at No. 2 doubles. Grayson Balloon and Nick Follett won the top two singles spots.
GIRLS TENNIS
Wesleyan 4, Athens Academy 1
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Lauren Tucker, Livi Stolle and Elizabeth Schneider swept the singles matches Monday in Wesleyan’s 4-1 victory over Athens Academy.
The Wolves also got a win at No. 2 doubles from Katherine Scott and Tinsley Bertram.
To determine which countries have taken in the most people fleeing Ukraine since fighting broke out on Feb. 24, Stacker compiled refugee data (last updated April 4) from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. Click for more.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.