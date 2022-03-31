HOSCHTON — Sahil Patel’s big day on the mound and at the plate fueled Mill Creek to a 12-3 win over Mountain View in Region 8-AAAAAAA baseball on Wednesday.
Patel struck out 11 in five innings, allowing two earned runs, for the victory. He also drove in a team-high four runs.
Jacques Walker drove in two runs, while Chandler Klein, Nick Hollifield and Hunter Pirkle had an RBI each. Matthew Simay contributed two hits and drew a walk.
Joe Martin pitched the final two innings for the Hawks and had four strikeouts.
BASEBALL
Discovery 9, Duluth 6
LAWRENCEVILLE — Discovery posted a 9-6 win over Duluth in 7-AAAAAAA on Wednesday.
Aaron Oesterle (4-for-4, two doubles) and Chase Wilcox (2-for-3, two RBIs, three stolen bases) led the Titans at the plate, and Isaiah Jones went 1-for-3 with an RBI.
Tommy Franklin was the winning pitcher, striking out four over five innings.
Brookwood 10, South Gwinnett 0
SNELLVILLE — Charlie Foster shut down visiting South Gwinnett in a 10-0 victory in 4-AAAAAAA on Wednesday.
Foster (1-0) struck out seven with no walks and gave up two hits in five innings.
The Broncos (5-15, 2-3) were led offensively by Ethan Reyes (2-for-3, three RBIs, two runs), Cody Fuller (2-for-3), Jay Bueno (1-for-1, double, RBI, two runs), Alex Wright (1-for-2, double, RBI) and Kedean Madden (1-for-1, two runs).
North Gwinnett 6, Collins Hill 3
SUWANEE — North Gwinnett defeated host Collins Hill 6-3 in 8-AAAAAAA on Wednesday.
The Bulldogs (15-6, 5-3) were led offensively by Tyler Bak (2-for-2), Edwin Bowman (2-for-4, home run, three RBIs), Gavin Zoeller (2-for-3) and Cameron Collins (1-for-3, two RBIs).
Joshua Close (4-0) went all seven innings for the win, striking out seven and scattering five hits and three earned runs.
Grayson 11, Newton 5
LOGANVILLE — Gavin Chambers stood out in Grayson’s 11-5 over Newton in 4-AAAAAAA on Wednesday.
Chambers struck out eight in five innings for the win, and also was 1-for-3 with a two-run triple and a sacrifice fly RBI.
The Rams (13-7, 6-2) also got offensive contributions from Kameron Byrd (2-for-4, double, two RBIs) and De’Yon Cannon (1-for-3, RBI double, two runs).
Dacula 5, Peachtree Ridge 1
SUWANEE — Aiden Larson and Aryan Virani pitched well Wednesday in Dacula’s 5-1 win at Peachtree Ridge.
Larson pitched six innings, allowing only three hits and one run. Virani pitched the seventh and gave up one hit.
Dacula (9-10) was led at the plate by A.J. Weiss (3-for-4, RBI), Daniel Poole (two hits, run) and Kolby Perry (double, RBI).
Buford 15, Central Gwinnett 0
BUFORD — Parker Walsh and Ashton Kehren homered Wednesday in Buford’s 15-0, 8-AAAAAA victory over Central Gwinnett.
Walsh, Dylan Lesko, Brant Baughcum, Kaden Martin and Jackson Gaspard had multi-hit games in the win. Riley Stanford was the Wolves’ starting pitcher and earned the win before Landon Nease pitched well in relief.
GAC 9, Dominion 7
EMERSON — Greater Atlanta Christian edged Dominion Christian 9-7 Thursday.
Graham Stogner was the winning pitcher, striking out five and allowing one hit in his three innings.
The Spartans’ top hitters were Collin Helms (3-for-5, double), Aaron Hobson (3-for-6, triple, RBI) and Camden Helms (1-for-4, double, two RBIs).
Hebron 4, Holy Innocents’ 3
DACULA — Hebron Christian edged Holy Innocents’ 4-3 on Wednesday on a two-out RBI single from Tyler Jay Sciavicco in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Parker Marlatt led off the sixth with a single and Gavin Hall hit into a fielder’s choice, but the throw got away from the Holy Innocents’ first baseman, allowing Hall to reach second base. Hall scored on Sciavicco’s hit.
That made a winner out of Daniel Barwick, who pitched all seven innings with two strikeouts.
All but one Hebron starter had a hit as Luke Starling (one run), Morgan Wiles (one run), Brad Ihm (one run, one RBI), Sam Mitchell, Bennett Waters (one RBI), Marlatt, Hall (one run) and Sciavicco had a hit each.
The Lions (10-8, 4-1) scored twice in the first inning when Starling led off with a single, stole second base and scored on Ihm’s single. Waters followed with a two-out RBI double.
Wiles generated a run in the third inning thanks to an infield single from Wiles that started the rally.
Holy Innocents’ tied the score 3-3 with a wind-aided, three-run home run in the fourth inning.
BOYS LACROSSE
Rabun Gap 11, Brookwood 4
RABUN GAP — Brookwood fell 11-4 to Rabun Gap on Wednesday.
The Broncos (4-7) got two goals from Erik Fornek and a goal apiece from Elijah Bryant and Juwaun Cotton.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Wesleyan 19, GAC 12
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Millie Dempsey scored five goals Wednesday as Wesleyan topped Greater Atlanta Christian 19-12.
The Wolves (10-1) were led defensively by Maggie Rheudasil and Annabelle Lawson.
BOYS GOLF
Hebron beats Bethlehem
MONROE — Hebron Christian shot 160 Wednesday for a nine-hole victory over Bethlehem Christian at Providence Country Club.
Evan Rogers shot 38 to lead the Lions.
Wesleyan takes ninth
MILTON — Wesleyan shot 318 in windy conditions Wednesday to finish ninth of 14 teams at the Cambridge Cup at White Columns Country Club.
Judd Stewart (78) and Alex Holcomb (79) had the Wolves’ low rounds, and Holcomb won the closest to the pin contest on No. 8 at 1 foot, 11 inches.
