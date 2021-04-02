DACULA – Andrew Rowe's productive night helped Dacula's boys soccer team to a 2-1 overtime upset of No. 3 state-ranked Central Gwinnett on Friday night at Barron Stadium.
Rowe scored both goals, including the game-winner with one minute left in the second extra frame as the Falcons (4-10, 3-8 in Region 8-AAAAAA) handed the Black Knights (13-2, 10-2) just their second of the season, and sent them into a tie with Lanier for the region lead.
Dacula also avenged a 5-0 loss to Central back on March 9.
BOYS SOCCER
South Gwinnett 10, Newton 0
SNELLVILLE – Twin brothers Kadeem and Sekou Agard each finished with a hat trick and two assist as South Gwinnett routed Newton 10-0 and clinched the Region 4-AAAAAAA championship Friday at Richard Snell Community Stadium.
Harris Haskovic scored twice, while Jacob Rolon added a goal and an assist, Tresor Ngoga also scored a goal, Caleb Rolon dished out two assist and Loc Lee chipped in an assist for the Comets (13-3-3, 7-1).
GIRLS SOCCER
Dacula 5, Central Gwinnett 0
DACULA – A big offensive night from Christian Haber and Tatyana Machado helped power Dacula past Central Gwinnett 5-0 in Region 8-AAAAAA play Friday night at Barron Stadium.
Haber posted a hat trick, while Machado added a pair of goals to help the Falcons improve to 7-4 overall and 7-4 in region play.
Haber, Megan Cooney and Torie Hoffman each added an assist, while Michaela English recorded the shutout in goal for Dacula.
BASEBALL
North Gwinnett 2, Collins Hill 1
SUWANEE – Spenser Hamblen had a big day both on the mound and at the plate to help North Gwinnett edge Collins Hill for a 2-1 Region 8-AAAAAAA win Friday at Collins Hill.
Hamblen threw 5 2/3 strong innings with seven strikeouts and went 2-for-3 with two runs scored as the Bulldogs improved to 10-12 overall in 7-2 in region play.
Tyler Bak and Sebastian Rutledge each went 2-for-4 to help North's cause, with Rutledge also driving in a run.
Mill Creek 8, Mountain View 3
HOSCHTON – A strong pitching outing from Nick Taddei and Davis Day, plus a power display led by Landon DePratter and Tim Simay helped propel Mill Creek to an 8-3 win over Mountain View in Region 8-AAAAAAA action Friday night at Fathers Field.
Taddei picked up the win, with Day closing the game out, while DePratter and Simay each hit a home run to help the Hawks improve to 12-9 overall and 6-1 in region.
Griffin Spalding and Hutch Ezell also drove in a run each for Mill Creek.
Ryan Westfall and Cooper Johnson each had three hits to lead Mountain View (10-12, 4-5), Westfall driving in a run and scoring a run.
Tyshon Patty had two hits, including a double, and drove in a pair of runs, while Landen Fernandez added two hits and a run scored and Daniel Dickey added a hit.
Brookwood 10, South Gwinnett 0
SNELLVILLE – Josh Sosa threw five shutout innings and Brookwood got production all throughout its lineup as the Broncos took a 10-0 win Friday at the Dave Hunter Complex.
Sosa allowed just one hit and struck out seven in a complete-game outing of a game that ended after five innings.
Carter Bailey ignited the Brookwood (15-6, 4-2 in Region 4-AAAAAAA) offense with a double and two RBIs, while Alec Colon, Dylan Taylor and Davis Camuso added a hit and an RBI each. Colon's hit was a double, while Davis' was a triple.
Jake Herren, Jonathan Jaime, Josh Sharp and Conley Davis chipped in one hit apiece.
Dacula 11, Peachtree Ridge 1
DACULA – Dylan Noce's pitching and big bats from Daniel Poole and Clay Holbrook were key in Dacula's 11-1 home win over Peachtree Ridge on Friday.
Poole swatted a two-run home run, while Holbrook added two hits and drove in a pair of runs to help lead the Falcons (8-12).
Noce struck out seven to pick up the win on the mound.
Grayson 12, Newton 2
LOGANVILLE – Grayson pulled out the big bats to roll to a 12-2 victory over Newton on Friday at home.
Grady Bryant had two hits, including a three-run homer, and drove in five runs on the afternoon, while Henry Hunter had two hits, including a two-run homer, and finished with three RBIs and three runs scored and De'Yon Cannon added two hits and two runs scored.
Tyler Gray (4-2) scattered four hits and two runs and struck out four in five innings to pick up the win for the Rams (17-3, 7-2 in Region 4-AAAAAAA).
GIRLS LACROSSE
Brookwood 14, Peachtree Ridge 14
SNELLVILLE – Brookwood and Peachtree Ridge both found the back of the net frequently in regulation, but neither could score in overtime as the Broncos and Lions battled to a 14-14 tie Friday at Brookwood Community Stadium.
Ella Fornek scored five goals, including the 100th of her career, and added an assist to lead Brookwood, while the Broncos also got four goals and assist from Trinity Cassidy, two goals each from Alexis Scoggins and Zoe Calendine, a goal by Leah Brown and an assist from Madison Catoggio. Goaltender Aja Thomas finished with eight saves.
For Peachtree Ridge, Naquila Hall tallied eight goals Lavona Walker added four goals and assist.
The Lions also got a goal and assist each from Antonella Zambrano and Jaide Kelly and an assist from Lauren Hinton. Myskina Bolavong made 11 saves in goal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.