SUWANEE — Rosemond Lekeaka’s hat track fueled Mill Creek’s boys soccer team to a 4-1 victory Tuesday night at North Gwinnett.
Mohamed Alsuweydi also scored for the Hawks, who avenged a 1-0 loss to North Gwinnett on Feb. 23.
BOYS SOCCER
Peachtree Ridge 6, Collins Hill 0
SUWANEE — Nick Kosut had three goals and an assist Tuesday night, sparking Peachtree Ridge to a 6-0 win over Collins Hill in 8-AAAAAAA.
Daniel Romero had a goal and an assist for the Lions, while Stephane Shongo and Akhil Dahya added a goal each. Jai Patel was in goal for the shutout.
Berkmar 1, Norcross 0
NORCROSS — Berkmar evened its 7-AAAAAAA record at 4-4 with a 1-0 win over Norcross on Tuesday.
Joel de Jesus scored the match’s only goal, and Patriots goalie Eriberto Hernandez recorded the shutout.
Discovery 2, Dunwoody 0
DUNWOODY — Discovery defeated Dunwoody 2-0 Tuesday in 7-AAAAAAA.
The Titans are now 9-4 overall and 8-2 in the region.
Mountain View 6, Tucker 2
LAWRENCEVILLE — Six different players scored Tuesday in Mountain View’s 6-2 win over Tucker in a non-region match.
The Bears’ goals were scored by Ezra Hoffman, Kevin Waku, Gabriel Gomez, Rafael Fernandez, Obed Salmeron and Sammy Ismael.
Parkview 8, Newton 0
LILBURN — Eight players scored Tuesday in Parkview’s 8-0 rout over Newton in 4-AAAAAAA play.
The Panthers (5-4-1, 2-2) clinched a playoff berth with the victory.
Habersham 2, Buford 0
MOUNT AIRY — Habersham Central defeated Buford 2-0 Tuesday in 8-AAAAAA.
The Wolves fall to 6-6 overall and 3-6 in the region.
Providence 5, George Walton 2
MONROE — Providence Christian, up 2-1 at halftime, pulled away for a 5-2 win at George Walton on Tuesday.
August Larson (two goals, three assists), Noah Williamson (two goals, one assist) and Arron Lee (one goal) provided the offense for the Storm (6-6).
GIRLS SOCCER
Collins Hill 2, Peachtree Ridge 1 (OT)
SUWANEE — Seventh-ranked Collins Hill squeaked past Peachtree Ridge 2-1 in overtime Tuesday for an 8-AAAAAAA win.
Layla Sirdah had Peachtree Ridge’s only goal.
Norcross 10, Berkmar 0
NORCROSS — Ninth-ranked Norcross rolled to a 10-0 win over Berkmar in 7-AAAAAAA on Tuesday.
Dacula 2, Winder-Barrow 0
DACULA — Goalkeeper Michaela English’s shutout helped Dacula to a 2-0 victory over Winder-Barrow in 8-AAAAAA play Tuesday.
Christina Haber and Megan Cooney scored goals for the Falcons, now 6-3 in the region.
Buford 9, Habersham 0
MOUNT AIRY — Second-ranked Buford improved to 10-0 in 8-AAAAAA Tuesday with a 9-0 win at Habersham Central.
The Wolves (12-0-1) were led by Emma Danley (two goals), Alli Treadwell (two goals), Abby Kilman (one goal), Carolyn Calzada (one goal), Victoria Bahr (one goal), Shea Owings (one goal) and Addison Attaway (one goal). Goalkeeper Alina Pope had the shutout.
GAC 10, Sandy Creek 0
NORCROSS — Fifth-ranked Greater Atlanta Christian overpowered Sandy Creek 10-0 on Tuesday.
The Spartans’ attack got production from Marilee Karinshak (one goal), Elli Moraitakis (three goals), Micah Bryant (two goals, one assist), Motoko Shimoji (three assists), Molly Pritchard (one goal), Isa Moreno (one goal, two assists), Reagan Williams (goal) and Taylor Gulley (goal).
Goalie Paige Evans posted the shutout.
George Walton 6, Providence 0
MONROE — Providence Christian fell 6-0 at George Walton on Tuesday.
BOYS LACROSSE
Dacula 14, Duluth 1
DULUTH — Matt Morgenroth had eight goals and three assists Tuesday in Dacula’s 14-1 win at Duluth.
The Wildcats’ offense also got good play from Alex Crabb (three goals, three assists), Hunter Devalle (one goal, one assist), Charlie Beck (one goal) and John Blair (one goal).
Johns Creek 10, Buford 7
JOHNS CREEK — Area leader Johns Creek defeated Buford 10-7 on Tuesday.
The Wolves (6-5, 1-1) were led offensively by Evan Leonardo (two goals, two assists), Ashton Daniels (one goal, one assist), Jackson Rhodes (two goals), Zack Salo (one goal) and Korbin Clack (one goal). Buford’s Dawson Andrew was 13 of 17 on faceoffs, while Davis Peek and Clack led the defense.
BASEBALL
Buford 12, Dacula 0
DACULA — Buford cruised to a 12-0 win over Dacula in 8-AAAAAA play on Tuesday.
Dacula’s Clay Holbrook had a single and was hit by a pitch to reach base twice.
Wesleyan 4, Pace Academy 0
SMYRNA — Dominick Scalese played a part in all four runs Tuesday in Wesleyan’s 4-0 victory over Pace Academy.
Scalese went 3-for-3 with a triple and three RBIs. He drove in two runs with a single in the second inning and drove in Jalen Fulwood with a fourth-inning triple. He came home for the game’s fourth run on an errant throw by Pace. Fulwood led off the fourth with a triple to set up Scalese.
The Wolves (9-4) also got hits from Cooper Blauser, Bryce Hubbard and Schley Gordy.
James McCoy and Jimmy Cox teamed up to shut down the Pace hitters. McCoy pitched three innings, allowing two hits and striking out one. Cox pitched four innings, allowing three hits and striking out five.
Hebron 8, Mount Vernon 2
DACULA — Hebron Christian opened Region 5-A Private play with an 8-2 win over Mount Vernon on Tuesday.
Zach Kwiatkowski pitched a complete game for the win, striking out five in seven innings and allowing two hits. He also went 1-for-3 at the plate.
The Lions (12-3, 1-0) also got good contributions from Jackson Hackney (2-for-3), Nate Alexander (1-for-3, three RBIs), Parker Marlatt (1-for-3, two RBIs) and Jaiden Stowers (1-for-3, three runs).
Holy Innocents’ 10, Providence 1
LILBURN — Providence Christian took a 0-0 tie into the fifth inning Tuesday before falling 10-1 to Holy Innocents’.
The Storm (2-12) got a solo home run from Austin Kohler (1-for-2), while Carson Tillotson (1-for-2) and Joe Shealy (1-for-3) also had hits.
Connor Jones pitched four innings, allowing four hits and four runs. He also struck out four.
BOYS GOLF
Wesleyan tops Mount Pisgah
JOHNS CREEK — Wesleyan shot 164 at Rivermont Golf Club on Tuesday for a 16-shot win over Mount Pisgah.
The Wolves’ Beau Jackson shot a team-best 39, while Charlie Wenz and Luke Jackson each shot 41.
Hebron defeats Duluth
DACULA — Jacob Fortner shot 39 Tuesday at Hamilton Mill in Hebron Christian’s win over Duluth. The Lions finished at 170, 55 shots ahead of Duluth.
GIRLS GOLF
Hebron beats Duluth
DACULA — Hebron Christian shot 127 at Hamilton Mill on Tuesday for a 10-shot win over Duluth.
Emilee Fleming had Hebron’s low round with a 57.
BOYS TENNIS
Brookwood 3, North Oconee 2
BOGART — Tawfeeq Mohamed and Rishi Krishnamurthy won in singles Tuesday as Brookwood edged North Oconee 3-2.
The Broncos (8-1) got another point from Caden Martin and Josh Pingel in doubles.
North Gwinnett 5, Northview 0
JOHNS CREEK — North Gwinnett blanked Johns Creek 5-0 on Tuesday, improving to 11-1 on the season.
GIRLS TENNIS
Northview 4, North Gwinnett 1
JOHNS CREEK — North Gwinnett fel to 7-5 on the season with a 4-1 loss to Northview on Tuesday.
The Bulldogs’ lone point came at No. 1 doubles.
