PREP ROUNDUP: Rivals Brookwood, Parkview to play for region volleyball title on Wednesday

Rivals Brookwood and Parkview will play for the Region 4-AAAAAAA Volleyball Tournament title after posting semifinal wins Tuesday.
The championship match will be held Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at Brookwood.
Parkview (16-22) reached the finals with a 23-25, 30-28, 25-17, 25-16 win over Grayson. The Panthers’ top performers included Mia Mattson (nine kills, six blocks, seven digs), Abby Schirm (10 kills, five digs, four blocks), Maiah Sjogren (six blocks), Peyton Refling (11 digs), Brooke Godfree (12 assists) and Ainsley Gardner (11 assists).
Brookwood rolled past South Gwinnett 25-16, 25-8, 25-17 in its semifinal match. The Broncos were led by Abby DeLoach (six kills, 10 digs), Kenna Fortingo (five kills, three blocks) and Rebecca Miranda (nine assists).
VOLLEYBALL
Norcross wins on Senior Night
NORCROSS — Norcross celebrated Senior Night on Tuesday with a 25-7, 25-14, 18-25, 25-16 win over Collins Hill.
The Blue Devils (23-19) got stellar play from seniors Claire Catterton (19 kills, 10 digs), Isabella Casagrande (38 assists), Reesa Schroeder (15 digs), DeNaeja Morton (seven kills), Tryniti Russell (six kills), Maya Ballerstedt (five kills) and Amy Lokhorst (eight digs).
Providence wins region matches
LILBURN — Providence Christian defeated Holy Innocents’ (22-25, 25-22, 15-9) and Atlanta International (25-22, 25-14) in region matches Tuesday.
The Storm (29-10, 4-2) got strong play from Gracyn Miller (13 kills, six blocks, 15 digs), Makayla Gillespie (14 kills) and Callie Chapman (49 assists).
Wesleyan splits
LILBURN — Wesleyan split region matches Tuesday, beating Atlanta International (25-16, 25-21) and losing to Holy Innocents’ (25-17, 19-25, 15-11).
The Wolves (25-23) were led by Sophia Shaffer’s nine kills and 23 digs and Sara Marie Miller’s 32 assists.
SOFTBALL
Buford sweeps Shiloh
BUFORD — Buford swept an 8-AAAAAA doubleheader from Shiloh on Tuesday, winning 16-0 in Game 1 and 9-0 in Game 2.
In the opener, the Wolves scored 16 runs and had 12 hits in the first two innings and pitcher Olivia Duncan (9-2) earned the win. She struck out six and walked three in three hitless innings.
The Game 1 offense was paced by Olivia Haag (2-for-2, two doubles, four RBIs, two runs), Mackenzie Pickens (2-for-2, double, four RBIs, one run, one stolen base), Tavye Borders (2-for-2, three RBIs, two runs) and Adriana Martinez (2-for-3, three RBIs, one run).
In Game 2, Mackenzie Pickens was 2-for-2 with a home run (her 10th of the season), two RBIs and. a run, while Hunter Hays was 3-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs. Madison Pickens was 2-for-2 with a double, an RBI, a run and a stolen base, and Taylor Malvin went 1-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run.
Haag (4-0) pitched five innings for the Game 2 win. She struck out nine, walked one and gave up one hit.
The Wolves are 21-2-1 on the season.
