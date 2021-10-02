PREP ROUNDUP: Providence Christian softball clinches first state trip since 2016

MONROE — Providence Christian’s softball team rallied for three seventh-inning runs Saturday for a 9-8 win over King’s Ridge in the Area 4-A Private Tournament, qualifying for the state tournament for the first time since 2016.
Anna Reeves drove in Megan Knight for the game-winning run in the seventh.
Katie Perry struck out nine in seven innings for the win, and had two hits, including an RBI triple, at the plate. Grace Hauck had three hits and two RBIs for the Storm.
SOFTBALL
North Gwinnett sweeps
SUWANEE — North Gwinnett’s softball team hit the 20-win mark with a pair of victories on Saturday.
The Bulldogs (20-4-1) defeated Creekview 2-0 and followed it up with a 4-2 win over North Paulding.
Amber Reed struck out 14 batters in a complete-game win over Creekview, scattering five hits and walking two. She was 1-for-2 with a double and two RBIs at the plate.
Simone Leonard was 2-for-2 with a triple and scored both of North’s runs in the opening win. Bella Faw, Jaylyn Benson and Mia Mitchell added hits in the victory.
In the North Paulding win, Lilly Runaas pitched six innings for the win, scattering seven hits. She allowed both runs in the first inning before tossing five scoreless innings. Addison Miles pitched a scoreless seventh inning, striking out one and allowing one hit.
Reed hit two solo home runs in the second game, Bella Faw had two hits and two runs and Marisa Miller had an RBI double.
Wesleyan 10, Hebron 0
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Wesleyan opened the Area 4-A Private Softball Tournament with a 10-0 win over Hebron Christian on Saturday.
Ryley Kutter led the Wolves with a four-inning one-hitter, striking out eight. She also went 3-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs.
Christina McCoy (2-for-3, double, RBI), Anna-Sophia Pinson (2-for-3, two RBIs) and Sarah Wren (2-for-3) had multi-hit games in the win, while Macey Cintron (single, two RBIs), Marjee Williams (double, two RBIs), Jasmine Green (single, stolen base) and Tinsley Bertram (single) were among the other top performers for Wesleyan.
Hebron splits
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Jessie Parish was 4-for-4 with a double and four RBIs Saturday in Hebron’s 12-4 win over Mount Pisgah in the Area 4-A Private Tournament.
Layton Morris was the winning pitcher and also was 2-for-3 with a double, Addi McCullough was 2-for-3 with a double and Dylan McCormack went 2-for-3. Olivia Brewer, Bryleigh Sissom, Sydney Samples and Anna Clum added hits for the Lions.
Morris went 1-for-2 in Hebron’s second game, a 10-0 loss to Wesleyan.
VOLLEYBALL
Hebron goes 1-3
ATLANTA — Hebron Christian went 1-3 in Saturday matches at St. Pius, getting its win in three sets over McIntosh. It lost to St. Pius, Pope and Mount Paran.
The Lions (23-15) were led by Hoake Mazzawi (39 kills), Kristian Brown (27 kills, four blocks), Ramsey Chambers (23 kills, eight aces), Morgan Smith (96 assists) and Cherokee Terry (69 digs).
