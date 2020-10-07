LILBURN — Parkview’s volleyball team won the Region 4-AAAAAAA Tournament on Wednesday with a 25-19, 25-13, 25-16 victory over Grayson.
The Panthers (27-13) were led by Abby Schirm (four digs, six kills), Jordan Godfree (14 assists), Meg Youngblood (six digs) and Mia Mattson (seven kills).
Jordan Godfree was named the region’s player of the year, while the Panthers’ Jenell Godfree was picked as 4-AAAAAAA coach of the year.
VOLLEYBALL
Norcross splits
ROSWELL — Norcross defeated Dunwoody 14-25, 25-20, 15-9, but fell 25-15, 25-22 to host Roswell on Wednesday.
The Blue Devils’ top performers were Claire Catterton (19 kills), Bella Murray (15 kills, 26 assists), Jayden Coleman (12 kills), Reesa Schroeder (26 digs) and Alaina Giordano (14 digs).
Norcross (19-11, 6-0 Region 7-AAAAAAA) secured the No. 1 seed in next week’s region tournament with its win over Dunwoody.
SOFTBALL
Mountain View 11, Mill Creek 8
HOSCHTON — Mountain View outlasted Mill Creek 11-8 on Wednesday.
Claire Schneider was 3-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and two runs, while Lexie Simonton was 3-for-4 with two RBIs and three runs. The Bears’ Sarah Currie (17-2) was 3-for-4 with a pair of RBIs and pitched a complete game for the win.
Callie Shrope (2-for-4, three runs) and Brooke Finley (2-for-5, two RBIs) also contributed for Mountain View (22-5, 9-1 Region 8-AAAAAAA).
Collins Hill 9, North Forsyth 1
SUWANEE — Collins Hill posted a 9-1 win in five innings Wednesday against North Forsyth.
Kam Munson had three hits, a home run and four RBIs to lead the Eagles. Monroe Oglesby (home run, two RBIs) and Alyssa Mejia (two hits, RBI) also backed up the pitching of Emily Whitehead, who allowed three hits and struck out three in five innings.
