LILBURN — Parkview’s girls basketball team improved to 2-0 on the season with a 53-37 victory over Mountain View on Thursday.
Jaden Cooper scored a team-high 17 for Parkview, while Corrin Sevier (14 points) and Danica Taylor (10 points) also scored in double figures.
Mountain View as led by Jenysis Criss (17 points), Kendal Henderson (eight points) and Naomi Jacques (eight points)
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Central Gwinnett 55, Oconee County 43
WATKINSVILLE — Central Gwinnett pulled out a 55-43 win over Oconee County on Thursday.
Sierra Driessen (16 points), Coco Rudolph (15 points) and Joy Harris (11 points) scored in double figures for the Black Knights (2-0).
GAC 60, Trinity Christian 32
NORCROSS — Greater Atlanta Christian rolled to a 60-32 win over Trinity Christian on Thursday.
Myla Benton had 22 points for the Spartans, Asia Johnson scored 17, Elizabeth Luick had 13 points and Trinity Thomas scored eight.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Archer 70, Denmark 54
LAWRENCEVILLE — Archer got 20 points, four rebounds, four steals and three assists from Kahmare Holmes in a 70-54 win over Denmark on Thursday.
The Tigers (3-0) also got good play from Elijah Davis (10 points, three rebounds), Darrian Joseph (eight points, six assists, three rebounds), Dominick Wright (eight points, six rebounds), Jaylen Richardson (seven points, four assists, three rebounds), Seth Means (five points, five rebounds, three assists) and Aiden Ifill (eight points, 11 rebounds).
Mountain View 65, Parkview 60
LILBURN — Mountain View edged Parkview 65-60 Thursday behind 16 points each from Bronson Blair and Donte Golden.
Mike White added 11 points in the win.
Trinity Christian 64, GAC 49
NORCROSS — Greater Atlanta Christian fell 64-49 to Trinity Christian on Thursday.
Kaosi Chijioke had 16 points and five rebounds for the Spartans, Noah Harry had 11 points and Amare Williams added eight points and six rebounds.
FLAG FOOTBALL
Brookwood sweeps
DACULA — Brookwood defeated Norcross 31-0 and topped host Dacula 18-6 on Thursday.
