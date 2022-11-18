Jaden_Cooper.JPG

Jaden Cooper, Parkview

LILBURN — Parkview’s girls basketball team improved to 2-0 on the season with a 53-37 victory over Mountain View on Thursday.

Jaden Cooper scored a team-high 17 for Parkview, while Corrin Sevier (14 points) and Danica Taylor (10 points) also scored in double figures.

Recommended for you