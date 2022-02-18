LILBURN — Parkview’s boys soccer team toppled defending state champion Pace Academy, ranked first in Class AA, 2-0 on Friday.
John Charlton scored the first goal off an assist from Carlos Garcia, then Diego Pereira added an insurance goal with an assit from Jose Luis Resendiz.
The Panthers are 3-2 on the season.
BOYS SOCCER
Collins Hill 6, Lowndes 0
SUWANEE — Noah Goodman had two goals to lead Collins Hill in a 6-0 win over Lowndes on Friday.
Kyle McKnight, Emmanuel Gyasi, Isaac Bonacci and Alex Sanchez scored a goal each in the win.
GIRLS SOCCER
Parkview 2, Pace Academy 1
LILBURN — Parkview knocked off Pace Academy, ranked third in Class AA, 2-1 on Friday.
Madelin Escobar scored both of the Panthers’ goals. Kathleen Ngulefac and Jada McCray had an assist each.
Collins Hill 6, Lowndes 0
SUWANEE — Collins Hill defeated Lowndes 6-0 on Friday.
Shiloh 10, Dacula 0
SNELLVILLE — Shiloh blanked Dacula 10-0 for an 8-AAAAAA win on Friday.
Cameryn Maddox (two goals, one assist), Paula Sarfo (two goals, two assists), Casey Maddox (five assists), Blanca Cruz (five goals, one assist) and Ameliah Dixon (one goal, one assist) led the Generals’ offense. Goalie Aniyah Smith made four saves.
Wesleyan 2, Wheeler 0
MARIETTA — Kaitlyn Bobo’s two second-half goals lifted Wesleyan to a 2-0 victory at Wheeler on Friday.
Teagan Wilkenloh assisted the first goal. Wesleyan (5-1) also got great play from goalkeeper Grace Elsevier in her fifth shutout of the season.
BOYS LACROSSE
Parkview 12, Grayson 3
LOGANVILLE — Parkview defeated Grayson 12-3 on Friday.
Walton 7, Buford 6
MARIETTA — In a rematch from the 2021 state playoffs, Walton edged Buford 7-6 on Friday.
The Wolves (2-2) were led offensively by Korbin Clack (two goals), Zack Salo (one goal, one assist), Jackson Rhodes (one goal, one assist), Noah Steinbrecher (one goal, one assist) and Matthew Scruggs (one goal).
Davis Peek, Jameson Hynds and Jordan Castro led the Buford defense, and goalie Matthew Canavan made 16 saves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.