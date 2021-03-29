LILBURN — Unranked Parkview moved into second place in Region 4-AAAAAAA with a 2-0 victory over sixth-ranked Brookwood in boys soccer on Monday.
Parkview improves to 8-4-1 overall and 4-2 in the region, while Brookwood falls to 9-4 overall and 3-3 in the region.
The Panthers scored both goals in the second half, the first from Diego Pereira off an assist from Sam Schaff. John Charlton scored the second goal with an assist from Ryan Laraki.
Goalkeeper Tyler Parnell posted the shutout with the help of a stout back line of Dillon Bennett, Caleb Diaz, Josh Taylor and Junior Acopa that limited Brookwood to three shots on goal.
BASEBALL
North Gwinnett 12, Collins Hill 0
SUWANEE — Michael Massey cruised through five innings with 11 strikeouts Monday as North Gwinnett beat Collins Hill 12-0 in an 8-AAAAAAA game.
North, now 5-2 in region play, was led offensively by Matt Strand (3-for-4, three RBIs), Ashton Long (2-for-4, home run, three RBIs), Tyler Hower (2-for-3, two RBIs), Josh Close (two RBIs) and Ethan Grandchamp (two RBIs).
Mountain View 3, Mill Creek 2
HOSCHTON — Mountain View took the opener of an 8-AAAAAAA series with Mill Creek on Monday by a score of 3-2.
D.J. Hays, who had two hits and two RBIs, drove in the game-winning run with a hit in the top of the seventh inning to score Tyshon Patty, who opened the inning by reaching on an error. Patty moved to second base on a groundout by Cooper Johnson (one hit, one run).
The Bears (10-10, 4-3) also got an RBI on a squeeze bunt from D.J. Mungenast and a hit from Ryan Westfall.
Brookwood 15, South Gwinnett 0
SNELLVILLE — Dylan Lonergan was perfect in three innings as Brookwood routed South Gwinnett 15-0 on Monday.
Lonergan (4-1) struck out five in addition to allowing no hits, walks or runs.
Josh Sosa (1-for-1, double, three RBIs), Dylan Taylor (1-for-2, inside-the-park grand slam, four RBIs), Davis Camuso (1-for-1), Stone Bonner (1-for-1), Jack Spyke (1-for-1) and Chase Sammon (1-for-1) also contributed at the plate.
Brookwood is 13-6 on the season.
Grayson 20, Newton 0
LOGANVILLE — Grayson coasted to a 20-0, three-inning win over Newton in 4-AAAAAAA play Monday.
Rayne Fry (1-0) got the win on the mound, pitching all three innings and giving up one hit. He struck out three.
The Rams (15-3, 5-2) were led offensively by Henry Hunter (three-run home run, single), Grady Bryant (three-run home run, double, three runs), Kam Byrd (double, triple, six RBIs) and De’Yon Cannon (double, four RBIs).
Norcross 2, Fellowship Christian 0
NORCROSS — Christian Harmon’s complete-game, two-hitter on the mound carried Norcross to a 2-0 win over Fellowship Christian on Monday.
Tre Phelps had two hits and three stolen bases for the Blue Devils.
GAC sweeps Salem
NORCROSS — Greater Atlanta Christian swept a 5-AAA doubleheader from Salem on Monday, winning 16-0 in Game 1 and 19-1 in Game 2.
In the opener, Eli Durnell (2-for-3, double, RBI) and Graham Stogner (1-for-3, double, RBI) led the offense, while Sawyer Crum got the win. Crum (5-0) struck out seven and allowed four hits in three innings.
In Game 2, Durnell (1-for-3, home run, three RBIs) and Rhett Wells (2-for-2, two RBIs) stood out at the plate. Ford Hallock struck out seven in a three-inning, two-hitter for the win.
Hebron 3, Morgan County 2
DACULA — Second baseman Gavin Latham’s diving catch and double play in the seventh inning secured Hebron Christian’s 3-2 win over Morgan County on Monday.
With runners on first and third and one out, Latham made a great catch, got up and threw the potential tying runner out at home plate to end the game. He also went 1-for-3 and scored a run.
Jackson Hackney (2-for-3) and Tyler Jay Sciavicco (RBI) also contributed offensively.
Six Hebron pitchers combined to allow one earned run and four hits in seven innings. The Lions (14-4) used Will Snead, Greg Troxell, Logan Jones, Ryan Lillard, Luke Starling and Zach Kwiatkowski on the mound.
Wesleyan 16, Galloway 1
ATLANTA — Wesleyan overpowered Galloway for a 16-1 win Monday.
Hampton Bingham’s second-inning grand slam keyed a seven-run second inning, and Schley Gordy had a three-run homer in the third. Gordy finished 2-for-3 and also had a double.
Drew Wren (3-for-3, two RBIs, double) and Harrison Bracey (1-for-3, double, three RBIs) also excelled at the plate, while pitchers Quinn Moore and Lucas Schelhammer shut down the hosts.
Wesleyan is now 13-4 on the season.
BOYS LACROSSE
Brookwood 11, Norcross 7
NORCROSS — Mack Trentini scored four goals in Brookwood’s 11-7 win at Norcross on Monday.
The Broncos (6-6, 3-0) also got two goals each from Elijah Bryant and Erik Fornek.
BOYS TENNIS
Brookwood 3, Mill Creek 2
LAWRENCEVILLE — Brookwood improved to 9-1 with a 3-2 win over Mill Creek on Monday.
AIS 4, Hebron 1
DACULA — Preston Potra and Chris Spengler won at No. 2 doubles for Hebron Christian’s only point in a 4-1 loss to Atlanta International on Monday.
GIRLS TENNIS
Brookwood 3, Mill Creek 2
LAWRENCEVILLE — A singles sweep gave Brookwood a 3-2 win over Mill Creek on Monday.
Antonela Andelic, Saxon Williams and Kate Phelan won matches for the Broncos.
Hebron 5, AIS 0
DACULA — Jordan Lanham, Amanda Meyer and Mary Rene Quarles won in singles Monday as Hebron Christian blanked Atlanta International 5-0.
The Lions’ doubles points came from Hoake Mazzawi and Bella Balkcom at No. 1, and Ameerah Mesidor and Ansley Higdon at No. 2.
BOYS GOLF
Archer tops Monroe Area
MONROE — Archer shot 181 Monday at Monroe Country Club for a six-stroke win over Monroe Area.
Wesleyan 12th at AAC
JOHNS CREEK — Wesleyan tied for 12th at the AAC High School Invitational at the Atlanta Athletic Club. Beau Jackson led the Wolves with a 76 on the Highlands Course.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.