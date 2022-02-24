FLOWERY BRANCH — Parkview won its fourth straight game Thursday, posting a 4-0 victory over Flowery Branch, the No. 2 team in Class AAAA.
Carlos Garcia and Diego Pereira had a goal and an assist each for the Panthers (5-2), who won their fourth straight. John Charlton and Dillon Bennett also had goals, and Juan Escobar and Wyatt Smith had an assist each.
GIRLS SOCCER
Norcross 6, Lanier 1
SUGAR HILL — Natalie Maguire scored three goals Thursday in Norcross’ 6-1 win at Lanier.
Tessa Balsman, Cam Chapman and Ava Anderson also scored for the Blue Devils.
Parkview 5, Flowery Branch 0
FLOWERY BRANCH — Parkview posted a 5-0 win at Flowery Branch on Thursday.
Kathleen Ngulefac scored twice, while Madison McCray, Ella Price and Madelin Escobar added a goal each. Alex Gib and Price had two assists each and Keely Klinect had one assist.
Goalkeepers Hannah Schaff and Sarah Cook shared the shutout.
GIRLS TENNIS
Mill Creek 4, North Oconee 1
BOGART — Maddie Yang and Brooklyn Colavito won at No. 2 and No. 3 singles Thursday as Mill Creek won 4-1 against North Oconee.
The Hawks took both doubles points behind Dekota Taylor and Tatum Coy at No. 1, and Emily Miller and Gabi Griffin at No. 2.
Dacula 3, Habersham 2
DACULA — A singles sweep gave Dacula a 3-2 win over Habersham Central in Thursday’s 8-AAAAAA opener.
The singles winners were Ella Xiong, Ashley Johnson and Erika Knightly.
Hebron 4, Parkview 1
LILBURN — Hebron Christian defeated Parkview 4-1 Thursday behind a doubles sweep from Hoake Mazzawi and Bella Balkcom at No. 1, and Ansley Higdon and Ameerah Mesidor at No. 2.
Amanda Meyers (No. 2) and Mary Rene Quarles (No. 3) won in singles for the Lions.
Providence 3, Bethlehem 2
LILBURN — Sydney Hrehor and Nicole Wieczynski won the top two singles lines Thursday as Providence Christian edged Bethlehem Christian 3-2.
Lily Hinson and Hayden Skinner earned the Storm’s other point at No. 2 doubles.
Wesleyan 5, Weber 0
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Lauren Tucker, Jennifer Noel and Kate Stolle won in singles Thursday in Wesleyan’s 5-0 win over Weber.
The Wolves’ doubles sweep featured Caroline Scott and Olivia Noel at No. 1, and Hannah Bennison and Elizabeth Schneider at No. 2.
BOYS TENNIS
Parkview 4, Hebron 1
LILBURN — Parkview topped Hebron Christian 4-1 on Thursday.
Hebron’s only point came from Alex Barnes and Ty Warbington at No. 2 doubles.
Providence 4, Bethlehem Christian 1
LILBURN — Providence Christian defeated Bethlehem Christian 4-1 on Thursday.
Alex Nguyen (No. 2) and Kenneth Rice (No. 3) won in singles for the Storm, while a doubles sweep came from David Bartkowiak and Andrew Cuttino at No. 1 and Charlie Smith and Tyler Adams at No. 2.
Wesleyan 3, Weber 2
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Wesleyan took both doubles points in Thursday’s 3-2 victory over Weber.
Daniel Lim and Landon Clement won at No. 1 doubles, as did Trent Hilton and Alec Thomas at No. 2. Holden Cotter gave Wesleyan a win at No. 2 singles.
