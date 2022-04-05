Ford Thompson.jpg

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Parkview’s baseball team improved to 2-0 on its Spring Break trip to Florida with a 10-3 win over Providence School (Fla.) on Tuesday.

Ford Thompson was the winning pitcher, striking out seven and allowing one earned run in five innings.

Jabari Daniely (3-for-3, two doubles, RBI), Wyatt Talik (1-for-3, grand slam home run) and Colin Houck (2-for-3, double, two runs, RBI) led the Panthers’ offense.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Wesleyan 24, Marist 11

ATLANTA — Wesleyan overpowered Marist for a 24-11 victory in area play Tuesday.

Nine different Wolves scored goals, and both Annabelle Lawson (seven draw controls) and Sarah Wren (two goals, two assists, three caused turnovers) stepped up in the midfield.

Wesleyan is 12-1 overall and unbeaten in area play.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.