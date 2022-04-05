urgent PREP ROUNDUP: Parkview baseball team improves to 2-0 on Florida swing From Staff Reports Apr 5, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Parkview’s baseball team improved to 2-0 on its Spring Break trip to Florida with a 10-3 win over Providence School (Fla.) on Tuesday.Ford Thompson was the winning pitcher, striking out seven and allowing one earned run in five innings.Jabari Daniely (3-for-3, two doubles, RBI), Wyatt Talik (1-for-3, grand slam home run) and Colin Houck (2-for-3, double, two runs, RBI) led the Panthers’ offense.GIRLS LACROSSE Wesleyan 24, Marist 11ATLANTA — Wesleyan overpowered Marist for a 24-11 victory in area play Tuesday.Nine different Wolves scored goals, and both Annabelle Lawson (seven draw controls) and Sarah Wren (two goals, two assists, three caused turnovers) stepped up in the midfield.Wesleyan is 12-1 overall and unbeaten in area play. 