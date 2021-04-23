EMERSON — A big day at the plate from Daylon Carleton helped Parkview’s baseball team to a 9-5 victory over Baylor (Tenn.), ranked 13th nationally by MaxPreps, on Thursday at the LakePoint Complex.
Carleton was 2-for-2 with two home runs and five RBIs as the Panthers improved to 18-10 on the season.
Colin Houck (2-for-4, double, RBI), Cade Sadler (2-for-4, double, RBI) and Ryan Spikes (1-for-3, home run) also contributed to the offense.
Mason Brown (6-3) was the winning pitcher in 3 1/3 innings of scoreless relief, allowing one hit and striking out six. Landon Stripling started on the mound and went 3 2/3 innings with three strikeouts, allowing five runs and seven hits.
BASEBALL
Brookwood 13, Newton 0
COVINGTON — Brookwood defeated Newton 13-0 in five innings of 4-AAAAAAA baseball Thursday.
Josh Sosa (6-3) pitched three innings and allowed two hits, striking out three and walking one. Jonathan Jaime went two hitless innings with two strikeouts and one walk.
The Broncos (19-11, 8-4) were led at the plate by Dylan Taylor (2-for-2, double, RBI), Jack Spyke (2-for-3, double, RBI), Josh Sharp (2-for-3, RBI), Jaime (1-for-2, double, RBI), Dylan Lonergan (1-for-1, home run), Sosa (1-for-2, double, RBI), Patrick Campbell (1-for-1, double, two RBIs), Alec Colon (1-for-2, RBI), Caleb Cruz (1-for-2, RBI) and Jake Herrent (1-for-1, RBI).
Decatur 9, GAC 7
DECATUR — Five different pitchers split the innings Thursday as Greater Atlanta Christian lost 9-7 to Decatur in its regular-season finale.
Tyler Holsworth (1-for-3, two RBIs), Graham Stogner (1-for-2, double, two RBIs), Jacob Fairbanks (2-for-4) and Conrad Cason (2-for-2) led the Spartans at the plate.
Wesleyan 11, Holy Innocents’ 2
SANDY SPRINGS — Wesleyan improved to 23-4 overall and 11-0 in Region 5-A Private with an 11-2 win at Holy Innocents’ on Thursday.
Jalen Fulwood (four innings, three hits, two earned runs, six strikeouts) was the winning pitcher. Quinn Moore (one inning, no hits, no runs) and Druw Jones (two innings, two hits, no runs, three strikeouts) finished up the pitching duties.
Wesleyan was led at the plate by Jones (4-for-5, two RBIs, double, home run), James McCoy (3-for-5, three RBIs, triple, home run), Bryce Hubbard (2-for-3, RBI), Fulwood (1-for-4, home run, three RBIs) and Luke Carroll (1-for-4, home run, two RBIs).
Mount Vernon 7, Providence 4
LILBURN — Providence Christian fell 9-7 to Mount Vernon on Thursday.
Joe Shealy (four innings, four hits, two strikeouts, one earned run) and Austin Kohler (three innings, two hits, three strikeouts, no runs) pitched well for the Storm. Kohler also was 2-for-3 with a triple, an RBI and a walk to lead the offense, while Shealy was 1-for-4 with two RBIs and a run.
Brian Oh (1-for-2, run, two walks) also had a solid game.
BOYS TENNIS
North Gwinnett 3, South Forsyth 1
SUWANEE — North Gwinnett advanced to the Class AAAAAAA quarterfinals with a 3-1 Thursday over South Forsyth.
GAC 3, Cherokee Bluff 0
FLOWERY BRANCH — Greater Atlanta Christian defeated Cherokee Bluff 3-0 Thursday, advancing to the Class AAA quarterfinals.
Nico Warner and Jack Olinger won the top two singles lines, and GAC also got a point from Liam Hosfeld and Thomas Witherspoon at No. 1 doubles.
BOYS GOLF
Wesleyan finishes unbeaten
DACULA — Wesleyan finished its dual match season undefeated after a victory Thursday over Hebron Christian at Hamilton Mill Golf Club.
The Wolves shot 158, 13 shots ahead of Hebron. Freshman Beau Jackson shot 2-under 34 with four birdies to lead the win.
GIRLS GOLF
Wesleyan tops Hebron
DACULA — Wesleyan shot 97 Thursday at Hamilton Mill Golf Club for a 22-stroke victory over Hebron Christian.
Jada Richardson led the Wolves with a 44, and teammate Elizabeth Hodges shot 53.
