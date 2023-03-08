SNELLVILLE — Olivia Watson shot 42 Tuesday at Country Club of Gwinnett, leading Mill Creek’s girls golf team to a win over Brookwood.
Asa Grandy shot 47 for Brookwood.
GIRLS GOLF
Grayson tops Walnut Grove
LOGANVILLE — Grayson shot 152 Tuesday at Cedar Lake for a 30-stroke victory over Walnut Grove.
Whitley Carraway and Mauri Robb each shot 48 to earn low medalist honors.
Wesleyan falls to Mount Pisgah
JOHNS CREEK — Wesleyan shot 96 Tuesday at River Pines, falling five strokes behind Mount Pisgah.
The Wolves’ Elizabeth Hodges shot 41 to tie for low medalist honors. Teammate Tatum Terwilliger was Wesleyan’s other scorer with a 55.
BOYS GOLF
Hebron beat Morgan County
DACULA — Hebron shot 168 Tuesday at Hamilton Mill for a 59-stroke victory over Morgan County.
Evan Rogers and Christian Foray each shot 41 for the Lions.
BOYS TENNIS
Buford 5, Central 0
BUFORD — Buford blanked Central Gwinnett 5-0 in 8-AAAAAAA on Tuesday.
The Wolves (8-4, 2-0 region) got a sweep of the singles matches from Brent Sherman, Jack Hall and Owen Sampers. The doubles sweep came from James Troutt and Luke Clark at No. 1 and Eshaan Patel and Myles Carbis at No. 2.
Mill Creek 5, Mountain View 0
LAWRENCEVILLE — David Izadi, Chris Jin and Matthew Karaulic won in singles Tuesday as Mill Creek defeated Mountain View 5-0 in 8-AAAAAAA.
The Hawks’ doubles winners were Trey McCall and Colby Hayes at No. 1 and Ryan Liebrecht and Noah Cunningham at No. 2.
GAC 5, Kell 0
MARIETTA — Greater Atlanta Christian stayed unbeaten with a 5-0 win over Kell on Tuesday in 6-AAAAA.
The Spartans (9-0, 2-0) got singles wins from Jason Kim, Martin Ticona and Ayaan Valiani. Nico Warner and Jack Gessner won at No. 1 doubles, as did the No. 2 doubles team of Will Fitzgerald and Jack Morrison.
GIRLS TENNIS
Buford 5, Central 0
BUFORD — Buford cruised to a 5-0 win over Central Gwinnett in 8-AAAAAAA on Tuesday.
The Wolves (7-5, 2-0) picked up singles wins from Hannah Davidson, Delaney Richards and Ella Place. Taylor Aycock and Berkley Clark won at No. 1 doubles, as did Anna Cate Smith and Millie Patel at No. 2 doubles.
Mill Creek 5, Mountain View 0
LAWRENCEVILLE — Mill Creek rolled past Mountain View 5-0 Tuesday in 8-AAAAAAA play.
Kayla Bui, Maddie Yang and Emily Miller won in singles for the Hawks. Dekota Miller and Brooklyn Colavito earned a win at No. 1 doubles, as did Clara Day and Taytum McCall at No. 2 doubles.
