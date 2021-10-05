PREP ROUNDUP: North Gwinnett softball pulls away from Mountain View in 10th inning

LAWRENCEVILLE — North Gwinnett scored seven runs in the top of the 10th inning Tuesday for a 12-5 victory over Mountain View in Region 8-AAAAAAA softball.
Addison Miles pitched the final six innings for her first varsity win, allowing only two hits. She struck out five and walked two.
Bella Faw had a game-tying, three-run home run in the fourth inning to tie the score 5-5, where it stayed until the 10th inning. Faw had three hits and four RBIs on the day.
Jaylyn Benson, Avery Fielden and Savannah Hardy had two hits each for North, now 11-0 in the region and 21-4-1 overall.
Callie Shrope had two home runs and four RBIs to help Mountain View build its early lead. Bella Teems also homered for the Bears (13-13, 6-5), while Ahmari Braden, Jahnnie Patterson and Shaniya Jeffries added singles.
SOFTBALL
Grayson 7, Brookwood 5
LOGANVILLE — Nia McKnight had four hits, including two home runs, and six RBIs Monday in Grayson’s 7-5 win over Brookwood in Region 4-AAAAAA play.
Grace Bryant had two hits and an RBI in the win, while Alex Wiley, Emma Davis and Carrie Green added a hit each.
Rylee Summers was the winning pitcher, scattering six hits and striking out six.
Mill Creek 3, Collins Hill 0
HOSCHTON — Mill Creek blanked Collins Hill 3-0 on Monday in 8-AAAAAAA play.
Lana Moore (2-for-3) and Bella Sullivan (1-for-2, walk) led the Collins Hill offense, while Sydney Kolacki pitched six innings and allowed five hits. She struck out four and didn’t allow an earned run.
Discovery 17, Berkmar 1
LAWRENCEVILLE — Discovery rolled to a 17-1 win over Berkmar in three innings on Monday.
The Titans were led by Andrea Ruelas, who was 2-for-3 with a triple, an RBI and a run. She also struck out four in three innings as the winning pitcher.
Teammate Angelica Cortina was 1-for-1 with a double and an RBI.
Hebron splits
BOGART — Hebron Christian fell 9-6 to Prince Avenue Christian on Monday in the Area 4-A Private Tournament. It beat Providence Christian in an earlier game Monday.
In the Prince Avenue game, the Lions (13-8) were led by Jessie Parish (2-for-3), Sydney Samples (2-for-4), Addi McCullough (2-for-3), Dylan McCormack (3-for-4), Natalie Helton (2-for-3, double), Layton Morris (2-for-4), Olivia Brewer (hit) and Bryleigh Sissom (hit).
Parish was 2-for-3 with a home run and six RBIs in the win over Providence. She was backed up by Samples (2-for-2, double), McCullough (1-for-2, double) and McCormack (1-for-2, winning pitcher). Helton, Morris, Sissom and Taylor Mansell added hits.
Providence falls
BOGART — Providence Christian lost 15-3 to Hebron Christian in the Area 4-A Private Tournament on Monday.
The Storm (4-12) got two hits, including a home run, two RBIs, two stolen bases and two runs from Anna Reeves. Maymie deMayo added an RBI.
VOLLEYBALL
Providence tops Discovery
LAWRENCEVILLE — Providence Christian rolled to a 25-14, 25-18, 25-6 win over Discovery on Monday.
The Storm, now 27-10, got top performances from Makayla Gillespie (11 kills on .450 hitting percentage), Callie Chapman (five aces, 27 assists) and Taylor Lewis (eight aces, seven kills, 10 digs).
