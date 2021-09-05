SUWANEE — North Gwinnett’s softball team tallied 20 hits Saturday in a pair of wins.
The Bulldogs (8-2-1) defeated Etowah 12-0, and followed with an 8-0 win over Colquitt County.
In Game 1, Amber Reed went 3-for-3 with two home runs and four RBIs. Mia Mitchell and Marisa Miller had two hits and a home run each, combining for seven RBIs.
Lily Runaas pitched three shutout innings for the win, while Addison Miles pitched a perfect fourth inning.
In the second game, Bella Faw opened with a home run that was plenty of support for Reed, who earned her seventh win of the season in a one-hitter. She struck out seven in six innings, and added two more hits and an RBI at the plate.
Jaylyn Benson had a two-out, two-run double, while Faw and Mitchell had two hits each. Simone Leonard, Savannah Hardy and Nadia Glass also had hits in the win.
VOLLEYBALL
Wesleyan goes 3-1
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Wesleyan went 3-1 in Saturday matches, improving to 14-12 on the season.
The Wolves beat George Walton (25-23, 25-14), Walker (25-16, 25-11) and Lakeview (25-22, 25-9), but lost to Mount Vernon (28-26, 13-25, 17-15).
Wesleyan’s top performers were Savannah Johnson (14 kills, eight aces), Parker Tidwell (20 kills, three blocks), Sophia Shaffer (13 kills, six aces, 24 digs) and Sara Marie Miller (37 assists).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.