MARIETTA — North Gwinnett’s softball team rebounded from a Thursday loss for two victories Saturday at Pope.
The Bulldogs opened with a 7-3 win over North Paulding behind a good pitching effort from Lily Runaas, who allowed only one hit and no earned run in four innings. She was backed up by Haley Cummings was (2-for-4, two RBIs), Caroline Shumeyko (2-for-2), Mia Mitchell (2-for-3, RBI) and Marisa Miller (home run).
Amber Reed pitched North past Pope 5-1 in the second game, going seven innings and allowing six hits. She struck out eight, including the 200th of her career.
Miller was 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs against Pope, and finished the day 3-for-3 in throwing out base-stealers. Grace Connelly and Jaylyn Benson were both 2-4 on the day.
SOFTBALL
Hebron 12, Mount Pisgah 3
DACULA — Layton Morris’ hitting and pitching helped Hebron Christian past Mount Pisgah 12-3 on Saturday. Morris struck out five to earn the pitching win, and also went 3-for-3 with three RBIs at the plate.
The Lions (12-6) also got a 3-for-4 day from Carly Fahey, who had three RBIs and scored two runs.
Other Hebron players with multiple hits were Jessie Parish (2-for-3, two RBIs), Nicole Azar (2-for-3, two runs), Bryleigh Sissom (2-for-3, two RBIs), Morgan Smith (3-for-4) and Dylan McCormack (2-for-4, two RBIs). Julie Manners and Natalie Helton added hits.
VOLLEYBALL
Hebron goes 2-2
DACULA — Hebron Christian went 2-2 in its matches Saturday.
The Lions defeated Lakeside-Evans 25-22, 25-22 and Woodward 25-11, 27-25, and lost matches to Northside-Columbus (25-13, 20-25, 18-16) and Lambert (26-24, 19-25, 17-15).
Stat leaders for Hebron (34-7) were Malia Fisher (54 kills, 12 blocks), Carly Heidger (31 kills, eight blocks), Emma Tennant (18 kills), Elizabeth Ann Farmer (24 digs), Angelia Bonner (56 assists), Morgan Smith (36 assists) and Cherokee Terry (three aces).
