SUWANEE — North Gwinnett’s baseball team evened its Region 8-AAAAAAA record at 1-1 with a 14-3 rout of Peachtree Ridge on Thursday.
Michael Massey was the winning pitcher, striking out seven in five scoreless innings.
Matthew Strand (2-for-3, home run, four RBIs), Spenser Hamblen (3-for-4, RBI), Tyler Hower (3-for-4, two RBIs), Gabe Hunt (2-for-5, three RBIs) and Ashton Long (two RBIs) led the North offense.
BASEBALL
Decatur 16, Providence 12
LILBURN — Providence Christian fell in a slugfest 16-12 against Decatur on Thursday.
The Storm’s top hitters were Riley Cook (3-for-5, triple, three runs), Connor Jones (2-for-3, double, walk, three runs, stolen base) and Joe Shealy (2-for-3, double, two runs).
Providence falls to 1-11 on the season.
St. Pius 8, Hebron 0
ATLANTA — St. Pius defeated Hebron Christian 8-0 Thursday.
The Lions (10-3) got two hits each from Jaiden Stowers and Parker Marlatt, and a hit each from Jackson Hackney and Nate Coker.
BOYS LACROSSE
Buford 21, Norcross 2
BUFORD — Buford opened area play with a 21-2 win over Norcross on Thursday.
The Wolves (6-4) were led offensively by Mikey Canavan (four goals, five assists), Jackson Rhodes (three goals, two assists), Nick Cambria (three goals), Ashton Daniels (two goals), Zack Salo (two goals), Evan Leonardo (one goal, four assists), Josh Voorhees (one goal, two assists), Nash Perry (one goal, two assists), Patrick Grey (one goal) and Josh Williams (one goal).
Josh Williams went 18-for-20 in the faceoff circle.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Collins Hill 9, Columbus 8
SUWANEE — Sade Holmes scored the game-winner in overtime Thursday as Collins Hill edged Columbus 9-8.
Holmes and Lawna Henry had four goals each. Goalie Haley Lambeth also played well in the win.
Milton 18, Mountain View 3
MILTON — Mountain View fell 18-3 to powerhouse Milton on Thursday.
Haley Butler, Lily Clawson and Maria Palomba had goals for the Bears (7-3), and goalie Laila Sampson made 10 saves. Olivia Dickerson had three ground balls and an interception, and Lindsey Bowbliss had two interceptions and a ground ball.
BOYS TENNIS
Brookwood 4, Parkview 1
LILBURN — Brookwood locked up the No. 1 seed to the Region 4-AAAAAAA Tournament with Thursday’s 4-1 win over Parkview.
The Broncos (7-1) swept the doubles matches with the team of Caden Martin and Connor Crosby at No. 1, and Ethan Kow and Sebastian Soler at No. 2.
Kavin Shankar and Rishi Krishnamurthy won in singles for Brookwood.
Buford 5, Cherokee Bluff 0
BUFORD — Buford blanked Cherokee Bluff 5-0 in a non-region match on Thursday.
The Wolves (10-4) got singles wins from Dean Kingsley, James Troutt and Leyton Grothe. The doubles winners were Luke Clark and Matthew Maurer at No. 1, and Brent Sherman and Grayson Gilbert at No. 2.
Galloway 3, Hebron 2
DACULA — Galloway defeated Hebron Christian 3-2 on Thursday despite wins at the top two singles spots by Garrett Meek at No. 1 and Porter Josephson at No. 2.
GIRLS TENNIS
Brookwood 3, Parkview 2
LILBURN — Antonela Andelic and Saxon Williams won singles matches Thursday in Brookwood’s 3-2 win over Parkview in 4-AAAAAAA play.
Emma Fisher and Kate Phelan won in doubles for the Broncos.
Buford 5, Cherokee Bluff 0
BUFORD — Buford shut out Cherokee Bluff 5-0 in a non-region match on Thursday.
The Wolves (10-4) swept the doubles matches with Kennedy Deloach and Kylie McCammon winning at No. 1, and Taylor Ryczek and Sophie Brewer winning at No. 2.
Taylor Aycock, Callie Perkins and Berkley Clark earned singles points.
Hebron 5, Galloway 0
DACULA — Jordan Lanham, Amanda Meyer and Mary Rene Quarles swept the singles matches Thursday as Hebron Christian blanked Galloway 5-0.
The Lions got doubles wins from No. 1 team Hoake Mazzawi and Bella Balkcom and No. 2 team Ansley Higdon and Ameerah Mesidor.
