SUWANEE — North Gwinnett claimed the Region 8-AAAAAAA softball championship in decisive fashion with a 13-3 victory over Peachtree Ridge on Monday.
Amber Reed was the winning pitcher in a seven-inning complete game, scattering three hits and striking out nine.
Olivia Chuck led the North offense with three hits, including the first home run of her career. Avery Fielden had a home run, a double and four RBIs, while Ella Janish, Landry Rabitsch and Sydney Woyce contributed two hits apiece. Bella Faw and Addie Pierce also homered for the defending Class AAAAAAA state champion Bulldogs.
Peachtree Ridge’s three runs came via the long ball — a two-run home run for Kennedy Harp and a solo home run from Samantha Brown.
SOFTBALL
Lanier 14, Shiloh 2
SNELLVILLE — Ashley Miner and Megan King combined for eight RBIs Monday in Lanier’s 14-2 win over Shiloh in 8-AAAAAA play.
Miner was 3-for-3 with three doubles and five RBIs, and King was 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs. Ansley Idland added a 2-for-3 day with an RBI.
Miner pitched three innings and gave up six hits and one run. She struck out two. Hannah Ridley pitched the final inning, striking out one and giving up one run on two hits.
Wesleyan 7, Pickens 1
JASPER — Wesleyan’s 11-hit attack included homers from Ryley Kutter and Christina McCoy and fueled a 7-1 win over Pickens on Monday.
Kutter, also the winning pitcher with eight strikeouts, went 2-for-4 with a home run, and McCoy was 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and a stolen base. Avery Tucker (2-for-4, double, RBI), Sarah Wren (2-for-4), Shayla Bahr (single, stolen base, RBI), Johanna Potter (RBI, double) and Marjee Williams (single) were the Wolves’ other offensive contributors.
VOLLEYBALL
Archer tops Newton
COVINGTON — Archer advanced in the Region 4-AAAAAAA Tournament with a 3-0 win over Newton on Monday.
Jayla Castro led the Tigers in aces and Sanaa Harris led in kills.
